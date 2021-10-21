Box: Westminster 5, St. Charles West 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Westminster
|4
|1
|5
|St. Charles West
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Westminster
|14-4
|2-2
|66/4
|24/1
|St. Charles West
|7-13
|4-4
|22/1
|67/4
|Westminster
|G
|A
|Austin McCarthy (#19, D, Fr.)
|2
|1
|Tyler Collison (#14, D, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Payton Mathews (#5, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jackson Lawrence (#15, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Landon Cassidy (#20, D, Fr.)
|0
|1
|St. Charles West
|Individual stats have not been reported.
