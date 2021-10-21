 Skip to main content
Box: Westminster 5, St. Charles West 1
Box: Westminster 5, St. Charles West 1

12Final
Westminster415
St. Charles West101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Westminster14-42-266/424/1
St. Charles West7-134-422/167/4
WestminsterGA
Austin McCarthy (#19, D, Fr.)21
Tyler Collison (#14, D, Jr.)11
Payton Mathews (#5, M, Sr.)10
Jackson Lawrence (#15, D, Sr.)01
Landon Cassidy (#20, D, Fr.)01

St. Charles West
Individual stats have not been reported.

