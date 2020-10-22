Box: Westminster 7, St. Charles West 0

|1
|2
|Final
|St. Charles West
|0
|0
|0
|Westminster
|3
|4
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles West
|6-10
|4-4
|33/2
|48/3
|Westminster
|5-5
|2-0
|22/1
|19/1
|Westminster
|G
|A
|Caleb Legters (#7, MF, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Cooper Edgecombe (#18, MF, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Luke Laughlin (#3, MF, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Ben Van Zee (#6, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Caden Brophy (#3, MF)
|1
|0
|Jackson Keane (#5, MF)
|1
|0
|Jacob Park (#4, F)
|0
|1
|Luke Coco (#14, F)
|0
|1
|Michael Schneider (#19, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Caidan Collison (#1, F)
|0
|1
