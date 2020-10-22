 Skip to main content
Box: Westminster 7, St. Charles West 0
12Final
St. Charles West000
Westminster347
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles West6-104-433/248/3
Westminster5-52-022/119/1
WestminsterGA
Caleb Legters (#7, MF, Jr.)20
Cooper Edgecombe (#18, MF, Jr.)11
Luke Laughlin (#3, MF, Sr.)10
Ben Van Zee (#6, F, Sr.)10
Caden Brophy (#3, MF)10
Jackson Keane (#5, MF)10
Jacob Park (#4, F)01
Luke Coco (#14, F)01
Michael Schneider (#19, D, Sr.)01
Caidan Collison (#1, F)01

