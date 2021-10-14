Box: Westminster 9, Hazelwood West 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Hazelwood West
|1
|0
|1
|Westminster
|3
|6
|9
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood West
|3-12
|2-3
|26/2
|55/3
|Westminster
|13-4
|2-2
|61/4
|23/1
|Hazelwood West
|Individual stats have not been reported.
-
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Collinsville defeats O'Fallon to earn outright Southwestern Conference title
-
Magueja's move pays off with overtime goal that lifts Lutheran St. Charles past Duchesne
-
Boys soccer notebook: CBC turns page on trying 2020 season
|Westminster
|G
|A
|Payton Mathews (#5, M, Sr.)
|3
|4
|Caleb Legters (#7, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Caden Collison (#3, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Jackson Keane (#9, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Braden Brasfield (#21, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Jacob Park (#10, F, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Jackson Lawrence (#15, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Cooper Edgecombe (#18, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jake Morris (#2, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.