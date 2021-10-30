 Skip to main content
Box: Wheaton Academy 2, Althoff 1
12Final
Althoff101
Wheaton Academy202
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Althoff24-58-0100/327/1
Wheaton Academy3-00-011/04/0
AlthoffGA
Jake Pollock (#10, M, Jr.)10
Evan Price (#23, D, Jr.)01

Wheaton Academy
Individual stats have not been reported.

