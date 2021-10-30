Box: Wheaton Academy 2, Althoff 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Althoff
|1
|0
|1
|Wheaton Academy
|2
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Althoff
|24-5
|8-0
|100/3
|27/1
|Wheaton Academy
|3-0
|0-0
|11/0
|4/0
|Althoff
|G
|A
|Jake Pollock (#10, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Evan Price (#23, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Wheaton Academy
|Individual stats have not been reported.
