 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Whitfield 2, Chaminade 1
0 comments

Box: Whitfield 2, Chaminade 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
123Final
Chaminade0101
Whitfield1012
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Chaminade0-10-01/03/2
Whitfield1-10-02/13/2
ChaminadeGA
Giovanni Gabriele (#25, Jr.)10
Lucas Higgins (#24, Jr.)01

Whitfield
Individual stats have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News