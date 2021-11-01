Box: Whitfield 3, Orchard Farm 2

|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Orchard Farm
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Whitfield
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Orchard Farm
|19-4
|8-0
|90/4
|12/1
|Whitfield
|15-5
|0-0
|78/3
|22/1
|Orchard Farm
|Individual stats have not been reported.
-
Ellis, Weber help provide strong core to Triad's championship pursuit
-
Boys soccer spotlight: Saladin helps spark SLUH's memorable season
-
Fort Zumwalt South, MICDS shooting for repeat state championships in boys soccer
-
Recap: Ladue edges Parkway North
-
Illinois boys soccer postseason roundup: Althoff advances into first state final
|Whitfield
|G
|A
|Jimmy Milgie (#12, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Nolan Schulte (#4, Jr.)
|1
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.