Box: Whitfield 3, St. Pius X 1
Box: Whitfield 3, St. Pius X 1

12Final
Whitfield123
St. Pius X101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Whitfield6-60-039/327/2
St. Pius X7-123-237/361/5
WhitfieldGA
Jimmy Milgie (#12, Jr.)20
O'Neil Stanley (So.)10
Tyler Arulsamy (#11, Jr.)01
Donovan Doles (#7, So.)01
Nolan Schulte (#4, So.)01

St. Pius X
Individual stats have not been reported.

