Box: Whitfield 3, St. Pius X 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Whitfield
|1
|2
|3
|St. Pius X
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Whitfield
|6-6
|0-0
|39/3
|27/2
|St. Pius X
|7-12
|3-2
|37/3
|61/5
|Whitfield
|G
|A
|Jimmy Milgie (#12, Jr.)
|2
|0
|O'Neil Stanley (So.)
|1
|0
|Tyler Arulsamy (#11, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Donovan Doles (#7, So.)
|0
|1
|Nolan Schulte (#4, So.)
|0
|1
|St. Pius X
|Individual stats have not been reported.
