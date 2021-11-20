 Skip to main content
Box: Whitfield 4, Perryville 2
Box: Whitfield 4, Perryville 2

1234Final
Whitfield22004
Perryville11002
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Whitfield19-50-095/424/1
Perryville23-45-0133/628/1
WhitfieldGA
Nolan Schulte (#4, Jr.)30
Kaeden Anderson (#15)10

PerryvilleGA
Bryce Brewer (#7, For, Sr.)20

