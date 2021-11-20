Box: Whitfield 4, Perryville 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Whitfield
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Perryville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Whitfield
|19-5
|0-0
|95/4
|24/1
|Perryville
|23-4
|5-0
|133/6
|28/1
|Whitfield
|G
|A
|Nolan Schulte (#4, Jr.)
|3
|0
|Kaeden Anderson (#15)
|1
|0
-
John Burroughs' fast finish falls short in loss to Rockhurst in Class 4 semifinals
-
Quick response puts Fort Zumwalt South one win from Class 3 title repeat
-
Milgie scores twice, leads Whitfield past Harrisonville in Class 2 semifinal
-
Ladue does it 'For Bob,' marches into Class 3 championship game
-
Lutheran St. Charles defeats Maryville to earn first state championship appearance
|Perryville
|G
|A
|Bryce Brewer (#7, For, Sr.)
|2
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.