Box: Whitfield 5, Affton 1
Box: Whitfield 5, Affton 1

12Final
Affton101
Whitfield235
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Affton2-30-07/116/3
Whitfield3-30-020/415/3
Affton
Individual stats have not been reported.

WhitfieldGA
Nolan Schulte (#4, So.)20
Jimmy Milgie (#12, Jr.)11
Tyler Arulsamy (#11, Jr.)10
Donovan Doles (#7, So.)10
Francisco Gervasoni (#10, Sr.)02

