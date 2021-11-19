Box: Whitfield 5, Harrisonville 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Harrisonville
|0
|0
|0
|Whitfield
|2
|3
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Harrisonville
|1-1
|0-0
|1/0
|5/2
|Whitfield
|18-5
|0-0
|91/46
|22/11
-
Lutheran St. Charles hopes first berth in final four is only the beginning
-
Friedman emerges in net to help Ladue into first state semifinal appearance
-
Ladue soccer team does it 'For Bob,' marches into Class 3 championship game
-
St. Pius X advances to first title game with shutout of Fair Grove
-
Ladue goes airborne, heads to first semifinal with shutout of Mehlville
|Whitfield
|G
|A
|Jimmy Milgie (#12, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Nolan Schulte (#4, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Tommy Wortham (#13, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Kaeden Anderson (#15)
|1
|0
|Drake Thompson (#10, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Tyler Arulsamy (#11, Sr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.