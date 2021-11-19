 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Whitfield 5, Harrisonville 0
0 comments

Box: Whitfield 5, Harrisonville 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Harrisonville000
Whitfield235
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Harrisonville1-10-01/05/2
Whitfield18-50-091/4622/11
WhitfieldGA
Jimmy Milgie (#12, Sr.)21
Nolan Schulte (#4, Jr.)11
Tommy Wortham (#13, Jr.)10
Kaeden Anderson (#15)10
Drake Thompson (#10, Jr.)02
Tyler Arulsamy (#11, Sr.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In the pool and on the field: Meet our high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News