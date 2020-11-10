 Skip to main content
Box: Whitfield 5, Lutheran St. Charles 2
Box: Whitfield 5, Lutheran St. Charles 2

12Final
Whitfield415
Lutheran St. Charles022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Whitfield7-60-044/329/2
Lutheran St. Charles13-82-151/429/2
WhitfieldGA
Nolan Schulte (#4, So.)31
Jimmy Milgie (#12, Jr.)12
Drake Thompson (#28, So.)10
Francisco Gervasoni (#10, Sr.)01
O'Neil Stanley (So.)01

Lutheran St. Charles
Individual stats have not been reported.

