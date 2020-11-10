Box: Whitfield 5, Lutheran St. Charles 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Whitfield
|4
|1
|5
|Lutheran St. Charles
|0
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Whitfield
|7-6
|0-0
|44/3
|29/2
|Lutheran St. Charles
|13-8
|2-1
|51/4
|29/2
|Whitfield
|G
|A
|Nolan Schulte (#4, So.)
|3
|1
|Jimmy Milgie (#12, Jr.)
|1
|2
|Drake Thompson (#28, So.)
|1
|0
|Francisco Gervasoni (#10, Sr.)
|0
|1
|O'Neil Stanley (So.)
|0
|1
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Individual stats have not been reported.
