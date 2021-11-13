 Skip to main content
Box: Whitfield 6, O'Fallon Christian 0
Box: Whitfield 6, O'Fallon Christian 0

12Final
O'Fallon Christian000
Whitfield006
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon Christian11-114-337/255/2
Whitfield17-50-086/422/1
WhitfieldGA
Nolan Schulte (#4, Jr.)40
Jimmy Milgie (#12, Sr.)10
Tommy Wortham (#13, Jr.)10

