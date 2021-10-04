Box: Whitfield 8, St. Charles West 0

|1
|2
|Final
|St. Charles West
|0
|0
|0
|Whitfield
|4
|4
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles West
|6-7
|4-1
|19/1
|37/3
|Whitfield
|7-2
|0-0
|35/3
|7/1
|Whitfield
|G
|A
|Kaeden Anderson (#15)
|2
|0
|Chad Ruff (#7)
|1
|0
|Isiah Strachan (#26)
|1
|0
|Micah Norman (#3, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Nolan Schulte (#4, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Tommy Wortham (#13, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Nolan Pinkley (#5)
|1
|0
|Drake Thompson (#10, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Max Megargel (#25)
|0
|1
Tags
