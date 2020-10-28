 Skip to main content
Box: Whitfield 8, St. Charles West 1
Box: Whitfield 8, St. Charles West 1

12Final
St. Charles West101
Whitfield358
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles West6-124-434/257/3
Whitfield4-60-028/226/1
St. Charles West
Individual stats have not been reported.

WhitfieldGA
Jimmy Milgie (#12, Jr.)41
Nolan Schulte (#4, So.)12
Ramneet Bawa (#18)12
Tyler Arulsamy (#11, Jr.)10
Donovan Doles (#7, So.)10
Quinn Hoerman (#23, So.)01
Kaedan Anderson (#5)01

