Box: Whitfield 8, St. Paul Lutheran 0

|1
|Final
|St. Paul Lutheran
|0
|0
|Whitfield
|8
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Paul Lutheran
|1-3
|0-0
|6/2
|22/6
|Whitfield
|5-6
|0-0
|36/9
|26/6
|Whitfield
|G
|A
|Jimmy Milgie (#12, Jr.)
|4
|0
|Nolan Schulte (#4, So.)
|2
|2
|Francisco Gervasoni (#10, Sr.)
|0
|3
|Donovan Doles (#7, So.)
|1
|0
|Cowan Sanders (#16, So.)
|1
|0
|Drake Thompson (#28, So.)
|0
|2
|Martin Cueto (#2)
|0
|1
