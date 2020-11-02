 Skip to main content
Box: Whitfield 8, St. Paul Lutheran 0
  • 0
1Final
St. Paul Lutheran00
Whitfield88
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Paul Lutheran1-30-06/222/6
Whitfield5-60-036/926/6
WhitfieldGA
Jimmy Milgie (#12, Jr.)40
Nolan Schulte (#4, So.)22
Francisco Gervasoni (#10, Sr.)03
Donovan Doles (#7, So.)10
Cowan Sanders (#16, So.)10
Drake Thompson (#28, So.)02
Martin Cueto (#2)01

Tags

