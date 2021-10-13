Box: Whitfield 9, Affton 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Affton
|0
|1
|1
|Whitfield
|3
|6
|9
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|13-4
|3-1
|67/4
|28/2
|Whitfield
|10-3
|0-0
|49/3
|10/1
|Affton
|G
|A
|Jackson Wilbers (#13, F, So.)
|1
|0
-
|Whitfield
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Tags
