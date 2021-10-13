 Skip to main content
Box: Whitfield 9, Affton 1
Box: Whitfield 9, Affton 1

12Final
Affton011
Whitfield369
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Affton13-43-167/428/2
Whitfield10-30-049/310/1
AfftonGA
Jackson Wilbers (#13, F, So.)10

Whitfield
Individual stats have not been reported.

