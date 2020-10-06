 Skip to main content
Box: Whitfield 9, St. Pius X 1
Box: Whitfield 9, St. Pius X 1

12Final
St. Pius X101
Whitfield369
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X4-82-118/243/4
Whitfield1-20-012/19/1
St. Pius X
Individual stats have not been reported.

WhitfieldGA
Nolan Schulte (#4, So.)31
Micah Norman (#3, Jr.)22
Jimmy Milgie (#12, Jr.)12
Francisco Gervasoni (#10, Sr.)11
Drake Thompson (#28, So.)10
Donovan Doles (#7, So.)10
Biaya Kayembe (#24, Jr.)01
Cowan Sanders (#16, So.)01
Kaedan Anderson (#5)01

