Box: Whitfield 9, St. Pius X 1

|1
|2
|Final
|St. Pius X
|1
|0
|1
|Whitfield
|3
|6
|9
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|4-8
|2-1
|18/2
|43/4
|Whitfield
|1-2
|0-0
|12/1
|9/1
|St. Pius X
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Whitfield
|G
|A
|Nolan Schulte (#4, So.)
|3
|1
|Micah Norman (#3, Jr.)
|2
|2
|Jimmy Milgie (#12, Jr.)
|1
|2
|Francisco Gervasoni (#10, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Drake Thompson (#28, So.)
|1
|0
|Donovan Doles (#7, So.)
|1
|0
|Biaya Kayembe (#24, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Cowan Sanders (#16, So.)
|0
|1
|Kaedan Anderson (#5)
|0
|1
