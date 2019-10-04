|1
|2
|Final
|Hazelwood Central
|0
|0
|0
|Whitfield
|1
|2
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood Central
|7-7
|2-1
|38/3
|28/2
|Whitfield
|7-3
|0-0
|37/3
|16/1
|Whitfield
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|1
|2
|Final
|Hazelwood Central
|0
|0
|0
|Whitfield
|1
|2
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood Central
|7-7
|2-1
|38/3
|28/2
|Whitfield
|7-3
|0-0
|37/3
|16/1
|Whitfield
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.