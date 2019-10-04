Red October special: Subscribe now
12Final
Hazelwood Central000
Whitfield123
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood Central7-72-138/328/2
Whitfield7-30-037/316/1
Whitfield
Individual stats have not been reported.

