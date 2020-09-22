Box: Windsor (Imperial) 4, St. Clair 0

|1
|2
|Final
|St. Clair
|0
|0
|0
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0
|4
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Clair
|0-5
|0-2
|5/1
|28/6
|Windsor (Imperial)
|2-1
|0-1
|6/1
|3/1
|Windsor (Imperial)
|G
|A
|Landon Voss (#13, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Max Kimbrough (#11, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Hunter Metteer (#21, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Eli Dunmire (#10, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Haki Niksic (#8, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Alex Julian (#4, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.