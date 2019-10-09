Red October special: Subscribe now
12Final
Windsor (Imperial)011
De Soto000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)5-101-228/236/2
De Soto4-80-422/138/3
Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats have not been reported.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.