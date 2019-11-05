|1
|2
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0
|1
|1
|Festus
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|6-17
|1-4
|34/1
|60/3
|Festus
|14-7
|2-3
|78/3
|42/2
|Windsor (Imperial)
|G
|A
|Isac Bello (#23, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Eddie Lorentz (#25, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0
|1
|1
|Festus
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|6-17
|1-4
|34/1
|60/3
|Festus
|14-7
|2-3
|78/3
|42/2
|Windsor (Imperial)
|G
|A
|Isac Bello (#23, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Eddie Lorentz (#25, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.