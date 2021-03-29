Box: Wood River 6, Lebanon, Illinois 1 BoxBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Mar 29, 2021 Mar 29, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 12FinalWood River426Lebanon, Illinois101OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/AvgWood River1-30-19/220/4Lebanon, Illinois0-30-21/020/4 Wood RiverGACarson Reef (Jr.)23Lucas Moore (So.)21Malyk Spiller10Devon Green10Hayden Harp (Sr.)01 Lebanon, IllinoisIndividual stats have not been reported. 0 comments Tags 03-29-2021 Stat Lebanon STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Boys Soccer Triad blanks Highland to open Mississippi Valley Conference action Mar 16, 2021 TROY, Ill. — Sometimes the ball would careen in random directions when it struck divots and grooves in the grass on Triad High School's soccer… Boys Soccer Recap: Brentwood rips Valley Park Mar 23, 2021 Brentwood got four goals and two assists from Francisco Zuluaga and two goals and two assists from Kiaro Herdlick in a 8-0 victory over Valley… Boys Soccer Top 10 schedule, results Mar 28, 2021 Large school schools - 3/271. De Smet (9-2) was idle.2. Francis Howell (19-6) was idle.3. Fort Zumwalt South (23-4) was idle.4. Francis Howell… Boys Soccer Top 10 schedule, results Mar 27, 2021 Large school schools - 3/261. De Smet (9-2) was idle.2. Francis Howell (19-6) was idle.3. Fort Zumwalt South (23-4) was idle.4. Francis Howell… Boys Soccer Box: Hazelwood West 3, University City 1 Mar 24, 2021 12FinalHazelwood West213University City101 Boys Soccer Box: Hazelwood Central 5, McCluer 2 Mar 24, 2021 12FinalHazelwood Central325McCluer112 Boys Soccer Box: Brentwood 3, Hancock 1 Mar 22, 2021 12FinalHancock011Brentwood213 Boys Soccer Box: Althoff 3, Granite City 1 Mar 22, 2021 12FinalGranite City101Althoff303 Boys Soccer Box: Father McGivney 2, Freeburg 0 Mar 23, 2021 12FinalFreeburg000Father McGivney112 Boys Soccer Box: Bayless 5, Brentwood 1 Mar 15, 2021 12FinalBayless005Brentwood001