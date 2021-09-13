Box: Wood River 9, Vandalia 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Vandalia
|0
|0
|0
|Wood River
|7
|2
|9
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Vandalia
|0-2
|0-0
|0/0
|20/10
|Wood River
|3-3
|0-1
|17/8
|21/10
|Wood River
|G
|A
|Lucas Moore (#14, M, Jr.)
|3
|1
|Zach Lybarger (#15, M, Sr.)
|2
|2
|Devon Green (#24, F, So.)
|1
|4
|Carson Reef (#21, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Malyk Spiller (#3, M, So.)
|1
|1
|Isaiah Kolmer (#1, M, Fr.)
|1
|0
