|1
|2
|Final
|St. Clair
|0
|0
|0
|Wright City
|0
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Clair
|2-7
|0-2
|18/2
|44/5
|Wright City
|2-0
|0-0
|5/1
|0/0
|Wright City
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|1
|2
|Final
|St. Clair
|0
|0
|0
|Wright City
|0
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Clair
|2-7
|0-2
|18/2
|44/5
|Wright City
|2-0
|0-0
|5/1
|0/0
|Wright City
|Individual stats have not been reported.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.