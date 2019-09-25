Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
St. Clair000
Wright City002
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Clair2-70-218/244/5
Wright City2-00-05/10/0
Wright City
Individual stats have not been reported.

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.