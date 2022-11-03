Boys soccer district roundup: Duchesne advances to Class 1 quarterfinals

Cole Brockmeyer scored a pair of goals Thursday, bringing his season total to 17, as Duchesne won 3-1 at host Winfield to win the Class 1 District 3 boys soccer title.
Gianni Bolanos also scored a goal, Nathan Lehne had one assist and goalkeeper Victor Quinteros made eight saves for the Pioneers (10-17), who won their first district title since 2017 by denying the first for Winfield (14-12-1).
Duchesne advanced to face conference rival Borgia in a Class 1 quarterfinal Nov. 12. On Sept. 1, Borgia beat Duchesne 6-1.
Lindbergh 2, Vianney 1: Logan Gavwiner and Luke Giesing scored one goal each as the Flyers captured the Class 4 District 1 title at home.
The Flyers (16-7) won their third district title in four seasons, including a spot in the Class 4 semifinals in 2019.
Giesing and Aiden McFerron had one assist each and goalkeeper Cam Cochran made seven saves for Lindbergh, which advanced to play Nov. 12 in a Class 4 quarterfinal at CBC.
Vianney (16-8-2) lost in a district final for the third consecutive season, twice to the Flyers.
Orchard Farm 2, Westminster 1 (OT): Logan Hazel scored in overtime, lifting the Eagles to the Class 2 District 3 title at St. Charles West.
The Eagles (19-5) won their eighth consecutive game and earned their first victory against Westminster (17-6) in the first meeting between the teams since 2010.
The Wildcats were seeking their first district title since 2014.
Alex Jeffords also scored a goal while Sam Jones and Mason Campbell had one assist each for Orchard Farm, which advanced to play at Helias in a Class 2 quarterfinal Nov. 12.
Borgia 2, Tolton 1 (PKs, 6-5): The Knights avenged a loss from earlier this season to a conference foe to win the Class 1 District 4 title at Fatima High in Westphalia.
It is the first district title since 2015 for Borgia (12-9), which advanced to play host to Duchesne — another conference rival — in a Class 1 quarterfinal Nov. 12.
The Knights got a goal from Adam Rickman in the first half and gave up one in the second half before two scoreless overtime periods, leading to the tiebreaking penalty-kick shootout.