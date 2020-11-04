Boys soccer district roundup: Eureka knocks off Lafayette; Fort Zumwalt East takes first district title

It’s been a difficult, short season for the Eureka boys soccer team.
None of that start, which amounted to just two wins in the team’s first 10 games at its lowest point, matters now.
That’s because Eureka (5-8) captured its 14th district soccer title and first since 2016 by defeating top-seeded Lafayette 4-3 in double overtime to win the Class 4 District 4 championship Wednesday at Washington.
Caleb Rehg ended the game in double overtime with his first goal of the season.
Eureka also had a pair of finishes by Ryan Schwentker and another by Cameron Kissell as the Wildcats overcame a 2-1 halftime deficit.
Eureka will play host to Chaminade Saturday in a Class 4 sectional game.
The two sides haven’t played since the 2001 season when the Red Devils won 9-1.
MICDS 2, Westminster 1 (2OT): Senior Hayden Fischer converted a strike from roughly 25 yards to push second-seeded MICDS past top seed Westminster in the Class 2 District 3 championship game at St. Clair.
The win not only avenged a 1-0 loss to the Wildcats Oct 6 at home, it gave the Rams (10-3) the team’s first district title.
MICDS will play the Logan-Rogersville/Monett winner next Tuesday in a state quarterfinal.
Summit 1, Borgia 0: Summit, the defending Class 3 champions, took a while but the Falcons got the job done Wednesday.
Sophomore midfielder Drew Johnson scored with 14 minutes left to lift Summit (9-5) to the Class 3 District 6 win over Borgia Wednesday at Union.
Summit will play host to Fort Zumwalt East at 3 p.m. Saturday in a state sectional game.
Borgia ends its season 14-10.
Fort Zumwalt East 2, Parkway Central 1 (4-3 in penalties): Freshman Carlos Pulido made one save in penalties and watched another slide wide left to end the game as the Lions (14-8) a district title for the first time in program history.
Senior forward Carter Woodward helped East get to overtime when his goal midway through the second half tied the game.
East is 0-6 all-time against Summit. The Falcons, which most recently beat East 8-0 at home in Oct. 2019, have outscored the Lions 28-3.
St. Mary’s 1, Saxony Lutheran 0: Senior Keith Polette scored on a free kick just 99 seconds into play as St. Mary’s held on for the Class 2 District 1 championship at Perryville.
St. Mary’s (6-3) will travel to play Orchard Farm next Tuesday in a state quarterfinal game.
St. Dominic 2, Liberty 1: The Crusaders got a Jimmy Doherty goal and a Liberty own goal to win the Class 4 District 7 championship at home.
On Saturday, St. Dominic (20-1) will travel to Holt for a Class 4 sectional contest.
