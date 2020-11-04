Boys soccer district roundup: Eureka knocks off Lafayette; Fort Zumwalt East takes first district title

It’s been a difficult, short season for the Eureka boys soccer team.

None of that start, which amounted to just two wins in the team’s first 10 games at its lowest point, matters now.

That’s because Eureka (5-8) captured its 14th district soccer title and first since 2016 by defeating top-seeded Lafayette 4-3 in double overtime to win the Class 4 District 4 championship Wednesday at Washington.

Caleb Rehg ended the game in double overtime with his first goal of the season.

Eureka also had a pair of finishes by Ryan Schwentker and another by Cameron Kissell as the Wildcats overcame a 2-1 halftime deficit.

Eureka will play host to Chaminade Saturday in a Class 4 sectional game.

The two sides haven’t played since the 2001 season when the Red Devils won 9-1.

MICDS 2, Westminster 1 (2OT): Senior Hayden Fischer converted a strike from roughly 25 yards to push second-seeded MICDS past top seed Westminster in the Class 2 District 3 championship game at St. Clair.

The win not only avenged a 1-0 loss to the Wildcats Oct 6 at home, it gave the Rams (10-3) the team’s first district title.