Boys soccer district roundup: KIrkwood rebounds from halftime deficit to upend John Burroughs

The fourth-seeded Kirkwood High boys soccer team rallied from a halftime deficit Saturday to knock off top seed John Burroughs 2-1 in a Class 4 District 3 semifinal played at St. Louis University High.
Kirkwood (6-4), which reached the Class 4 quarterfinals last season, got goals in the second half from senior midfielder Peyton Boyd to tie the game and senior defender Jakob Limpert to earn the win. Senior goalkeeper Max Coronado made seven saves to earn the victory.
John Burroughs (9-2, No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) took the lead on a first half penalty kick.
The Pioneers advanced to play at Chaminade at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for the district championship.
Chaminade 1, SLUH 0: Sophomore midfielder Aidan Houseworth played beat the clock to help the Red Devils (9-6) get the best of Metro Catholic Conference rival SLUH in a Class 4 District 3 semifinal.
Houseworth found the back of the Jr. Bills’ net on a header off a corner kick with 10 seconds left to send the team into the district final.
Chaminade and Kirkwood have met seven times in the last 20 years, with the Red Devils winning six of those matchups. Kirkwood won the last time the teams played by a 2-1 score in Sept. 2016.
SLUH finished 5-6.
Ladue 6, Principia 0: The Rams scored five second-half goals to win the Class 3 District 4 semifinal hosted by Clayton at Gay Field.
The Rams (7-2, No. 8 large-schools) got goals from senior midfielder Greyson Watkins, who tallied the game winner, as well as a pair from senior defender Jackson Diggs, senior forward Jason Ding and senior midfielders Alex Orywall and Michael Workineh.
Sophomore Danny Fischer made one save in 68 minutes to earn the win in goal while junior Bobby Hartrich shared in the shutout.
The win sets up a district title game against host Clayton at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Clayton 3, Parkway West 1: After surrendering the first goal of the game, the Greyhounds tied the game before halftime and scored a pair of unanswered tallies in the second half to win the Class 3 District 4 semifinal.
The Greyhounds (8-7) got two goals from senior Zach Stapleton and one from senior Alex Cramer.
Junior Stuart Whitmer made six saves to earn the win in goal.
Ladue beat Clayton 2-0 on Oct. 17 and the Rams hold a 22-7-4 advantage in games played since 1999.
Lindbergh 8, Fox 0: Nick Merlo and Jacob Sommerville scored two goals each as the Flyers won the Class 4 District 2 semifinal at Vianney.
Lindbergh (10-2, No. 6 large schools), which finished fourth in Class 4 last season, also got single goals from Jaden Decota, Nick Giesing, Riley Pemberton and Nedim Sarajlilja.
Connor McFerron made one first half save to earn the win in goal.
Vianney 3, Oakville 0: Senior Will Dehner, sophomore Jackson Adamec and junior Peter Rule scored once each to win the Class 4 District 2 semifinal at home.
Senior Nick VanDeman made five saves to earn the win in goal against Oakville (6-6).
Vianney (5-6) advanced to play host to the district final at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Lindbergh. Earlier this season, as Lindbergh won at Vianney 2-1.
Vianney holds the 20-6 advantage over Lindbergh in games played since 1999.
Duchesne 6, Lutheran North 0: In Class 2 District 2 play at St. Charles West, the Pioneers scored four first half goals and never looked back.
The goal-scoring onslaught was started by senior Ryan Hill and was followed up by two tallies from Tanner Freeman and one each from junior defender Cameron Boothe, Tyler Small and Gus Wylie.
The Pioneers (5-11) advanced to play top-seeded Orchard Farm at 5 p.m. Monday at St. Charles West in a district semifinal.
Earlier this season, Orchard Farm defeated Duchesne 3-1 Sept. 24.
