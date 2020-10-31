Boys soccer district roundup: KIrkwood rebounds from halftime deficit to upend John Burroughs

The fourth-seeded Kirkwood High boys soccer team rallied from a halftime deficit Saturday to knock off top seed John Burroughs 2-1 in a Class 4 District 3 semifinal played at St. Louis University High.

Kirkwood (6-4), which reached the Class 4 quarterfinals last season, got goals in the second half from senior midfielder Peyton Boyd to tie the game and senior defender Jakob Limpert to earn the win. Senior goalkeeper Max Coronado made seven saves to earn the victory.

John Burroughs (9-2, No. 2 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) took the lead on a first half penalty kick.

The Pioneers advanced to play at Chaminade at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday for the district championship.

Chaminade 1, SLUH 0: Sophomore midfielder Aidan Houseworth played beat the clock to help the Red Devils (9-6) get the best of Metro Catholic Conference rival SLUH in a Class 4 District 3 semifinal.

Houseworth found the back of the Jr. Bills’ net on a header off a corner kick with 10 seconds left to send the team into the district final.

Chaminade and Kirkwood have met seven times in the last 20 years, with the Red Devils winning six of those matchups. Kirkwood won the last time the teams played by a 2-1 score in Sept. 2016.