Boys soccer district roundup: Lafayette wins semifinal against Washington

The Lafayette boys soccer team continued its string of strong play Monday with a 4-2 win at Washington in a Class 4 District 4 semifinal.

The Lancers’ win was their eighth win in nine games.

Lafayette (10-5) got two goals from senior Sam Manson. Seniors Ben MacInnes and Luc Fladda scored the other goals. Sophomore Michael Glaser made six saves in the victory.

The Lancers advanced to play Eureka at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Washington for the district title. Eureka beat Parkway South 4-0 in the other semifinal.

Liberty 1, Fort Zumwalt West 0: Junior Kaden Marsh found the back of the net with 23 minutes left as the Eagles (13-5) knocked off Zumwalt West (11-10) in a Class 4 District 7 semifinal at St. Dominic.

Liberty will play at host St. Dominic for the district title at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

St. Dominic 8, Fort Zumwalt North 0: The Crusaders (19-1) blitzed the Panthers for five first half goals.

Senior forward Brendan Deters had three goals and added a pair of assists to lead the offense.