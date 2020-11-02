Boys soccer district roundup: Lafayette wins semifinal against Washington

The Lafayette boys soccer team continued its string of strong play Monday with a 4-2 win at Washington in a Class 4 District 4 semifinal.
The Lancers’ win was their eighth win in nine games.
Lafayette (10-5) got two goals from senior Sam Manson. Seniors Ben MacInnes and Luc Fladda scored the other goals. Sophomore Michael Glaser made six saves in the victory.
The Lancers advanced to play Eureka at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Washington for the district title. Eureka beat Parkway South 4-0 in the other semifinal.
Liberty 1, Fort Zumwalt West 0: Junior Kaden Marsh found the back of the net with 23 minutes left as the Eagles (13-5) knocked off Zumwalt West (11-10) in a Class 4 District 7 semifinal at St. Dominic.
Liberty will play at host St. Dominic for the district title at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
St. Dominic 8, Fort Zumwalt North 0: The Crusaders (19-1) blitzed the Panthers for five first half goals.
Senior forward Brendan Deters had three goals and added a pair of assists to lead the offense.
Senior forward Jimmy Doherty and junior midfielder Nate Grewe each added a pair of goals and an assist while senior defender Andrew Meyers rounded out the scoring with a goal.
Seniors Will Nicholson and Luke Bauche shared the shutout win in goal.
Zumwalt North finished 6-14-1.
The Crusaders will now face Liberty for the district championship. St. Dominic is 5-0 all-time against Liberty, including a 2-0 win earlier this season.
Summit 4, Pacific 0: The Falcons found the back of the net twice in each half to earn a win in the Class 3 District 6 semifinal at Union.
Summit (8-5) won its fifth successive game behind goals from senior midfielder Mason Crew, sophomore midfielder Drew Johnson, junior midfielder Joe Simon and senior midfielder Kyle Trombly.
Senior Dominic Haggard made four saves to earn the win.
Borgia 6, Union 2: In the other Class 3 District 6 semifinal, the Knights (14-9) got three goals from Jake Nowak while senior midfielder Ethan Mort added two and senior forward Andrew Dyson had one.
Marquette 1, Priory 0: In a Class 4 District 5 semifinal at CBC, Jaden Correnti scored the lone goal in the first half for the Mustangs.
Jack Walker made 10 saves to earn the win in goal for Marquette (7-3), which advanced to face De Smet for the district championship at 6 p.m. Wednesday at CBC.
De Smet 2, CBC 0: Senior midfielder Carson Wilhelm one goal and one assist as the defending Class 4 champions won a Class 4 District 5 semifinal at CBC.
Senior midfielder Jack Miromonti scored the other goal for the Spartans (7-1). Senior Kyle O’Shea earned the shutout win in goal.
Francis Howell Central 4, Pattonville 0: In a Class 4 District 6 semifinal at Francis Howell, the Spartans (15-6, No. 4 LS) led 3-0 at halftime and coasted to victory.
Senior Jimmy Sanchez scored the first while senior Luke Fisher, Josiah Gould and senor Connor Phillips also netted tallies.
Ryan Hoshaw earned the win in goal as he split the shutout with Jerry Forno.
The win sets up a third meeting this season with host Francis Howell for the district title at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Howell won the first match at Central 1-0 this season before the Spartans returned the favor by a 2-0 score at Howell.
Francis Howell 3, Francis Howell North 0: Freshman forward Anthony Faupel scored a pair of goals while sophomore midfielder Malik Lovelace added another in the district semifinal victory.
Senior Justin Olwig made five saves to earn the win in goal for Howell (18-5, No. 2 LS).
