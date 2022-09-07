Boys soccer notebook: Bayless steps up with season-opening tournament championship

The Bayless Bronchos enjoyed their season-opening ride.

Bayless reeled off victories over Hillsboro, Seckman and St. Mary’s — all via shutout — as it won the Windsor Tournament championship.

“We felt like going in, we had a chance to win the whole thing,” said 12th-year head coach David Pozzo, who has been with the program the last 15 seasons. “Just seeing my boys’ determination … Whoever got in the game, the level wasn’t going to drop. We were going to keep coming. That was the thing I was most impressed with — the relentlessness of the boys.”

Pozzo said he can’t remember Bayless, which also won 5-0 over Maplewood on Tuesday, opening a season on such a high note.

“We’ve probably played in 10 (season-opening tournaments) and never won one,” he said. “Usually, it takes us a while to get our mojo. To be coming out of the gate with it, our kids realize the significance. But we want to use this a motivating factor, not a factor where we’re like, ‘OK, we’re here now.’ ”

Bayless opened with a 1-0 victory over Hillsboro as senior Bilal Podzic scored in the second half. Next came a 4-0 decision against Seckman as Podzic and freshmen Aumed Ahmed, Amar Islamovic and Imad Mustafic had goals. A 2-0 win over St. Mary’s featured goals from Podzic and freshman Eldin Islamovic.

Senior goalkeeper Amer Alajbegovic played all 240 minutes and recorded 17 saves. Senior playmaker Ajdin Muratovic had three assists and senior center back Ibro Suljic was a rock.

“I think St. Mary’s, because historically they’ve been a powerhouse,” Pozzo said of what he believed to be the most significant win of the tournament. “We usually don’t play them, so to step up and beat them after the Seckman win, we could offensively see what we could do. And we turned around and posted another shutout. My goalie and my entire back line are seniors. Some of them didn’t have much experience before high school. They’re jelling and coming together.”

Bayless was 10-13 last season and Pozzo remembered his players being bitterly disappointed by the experience. They believed they were better.

This year, the Bronchos’ goal is to win the South Central Athletic Association title and advance as far as possible in the Class 2 postseason.

“The boys said, ‘We don’t want another year like last year.’ I think we all felt like we underachieved,” Pozzo said. “We were disappointed and maybe weren’t committed as we needed to be. Our seniors are setting the tone and we have a good freshman class that has bought in.

“It’s always our goal when we start the year — contend and win a conference championship. We feel like that’s a real possibility at this point. We don’t want to see a letdown with that.”

Kickin’ for a Cure

High school and college teammates Jay Robertson and Skip Birdsong on Saturday coached their respective teams in the first Kickin’ for a Cure, a cancer fund-raiser game in Highland between Robertson’s Bulldogs and Birdsong’s Althoff Crusaders.

Robertson lost his wife, Erica, to cancer in March 2019. Althoff senior Dylan Ysursa, meanwhile, has a 13-year-old sister, Sophie, who is battling osteosarcoma, a rare cancer that originates in cells that form bones.

Sophie, hours after being released from hospital, was in attendance and performed the pregame coin flip. Dylan, who hadn’t seen Sophie since Wednesday, scored Althoff’s first goal in a 7-1 nonconference victory.

“It’s tough going out to play, knowing what she’s going through,” Dylan Ysursa said. “But it’s motivation, too. She’s battling through it, so I can go out there and play for her. Getting a goal, especially so early, felt meant to be.”

Ysursa said scoring the goal was “a perfect moment.”

“I couldn’t have written it up better,” he said. "The opportunity was there at the beginning of the game and I had to capitalize on it.”

Sophie Ysursa’s osteosarcoma is in her left shoulder and has not spread. She began chemotherapy about three weeks ago and will continue treatments for three months, to be followed by surgery.

“It feels like my problems may be tough, but I know she’s going through way more,” Dylan Ysursa said. “So using her as motivation to live my life to the fullest and helping her live hers to the fullest is something in the front of my mind.

“I really appreciate everything Highland and Althoff did to help with this. I know we’re not the only ones going through this. This affects everyone. It was a great moment to have the communities come together.”

Birdsong, who graduated from Granite City High with Robertson in 1991 before the two played together at Lewis & Clark College in nearby Godfrey, said the teams hope to continue the event each year in Highland.

Robertson, who has four children, remembered the support his family received during his wife’s struggle, and he said it’s important to realize that people are enduring similar situations all the time.

“It’s been very touching, to say the least,” Robertson said after the game. “We’ve all been, unfortunately, affected by (cancer). We like to get out show everybody that we’re all there for each other. The Highland community, when we were going through it, was incredible. They supported our family, so we wanted to try to give back and support everyone else.”

Ladue rolling again

Despite graduating 17 seniors, the Ladue Rams aren’t missing a beat.

Ladue, which placed second in the Class 3 state tournament last season, will take a 5-1 record into its game Thursday against Mehlville. A victory over CBC along with Suburban Conference Yellow wins over Eureka (in overtime) and Summit have all but exorcised any concerns of this being a transitional season.

“The first instinct is to say we’re going to be rebuilding,” Rams coach David Aronberg said, referring to the departures. “But the kids that are returning got a glimpse of what success (looks) like, and they’ve had their eyes on the prize the whole time — all the way from the start of the summer. It’s a good group. A lot of kids have come from the JV ranks that have helped fill the team out.”

Aronberg also points out that despite the exodus of seniors, the Rams still return more than half of their starting lineup. Opponents are discovering that Ladue is anything but a pushover despite the roster turnover.

“We’re getting teams’ best effort,” Aronberg said. “It’s not like we’re going to sneak up on anyone. At the same time, I do think there was this thought (from opponents) that since we lost our top two or three scorers from last year, we might be down a little bit. But this group has that quiet confidence that it can continue the tradition Ladue soccer has had the last few years.”

Junior forward Dailyn Tate has emerged as Ladue’s offensive sparkplug. Tate already has eight goals after contributing nine last season.

“Dailyn Tate is one of the best strikers in the area right now,” Aronberg said. “I know he’s not a secret anymore because in these conference games against Eureka and Summit, they’re already man-marking him and double-teaming him. He’s on everyone’s radar and yet he still produces. I’ve been coaching a long time and he’s one of the best forwards I’ve ever coached. He’s that good.”

Aronberg said Tate has several ways to impose his will.

“He’s not a one-trick pony,” Aronberg said. “He can score out of the air, he’s really good on head balls and he’s lightning fast. You’ve got to put someone on him who can stay with him speed-wise or he’ll blow by you. He’s not physically huge, but he’s strong. His best attribute is he has a motor that doesn’t stop.”