Boys soccer notebook: CBC turns page on trying 2020 season

A 12-1 start to the season pleases CBC boys soccer coach Terry Michler. But he's equally enthusiastic about the Cadets' blue-collar approach.

"The fact that we can win (games) in different ways is huge," said Michler, CBC's coach since 1971. "We don't have a designated go-to guy that's going to always turn the crank and make it happen. We just have to gut it out here and gut it out there and find goals."

Michler did not coach in the pandemic season of 2020. It was a challenge for most teams, particularly the Cadets, who finished a substandard 1-5.

There has been no hangover, no lingering aftereffects.

"I don't know that there's been many teams in the past that have come this far, this soon, in a season," Michler said of the dramatic turnaround. "We've had no interruptions. Last year, my understanding was it was nothing but interruptions. You could never build any momentum.

"This has been a good group. They all looked forward to coming back this year and starting fresh, looking forward to a full year to see what they could do. They've bonded well. We've got a group of seniors and sophomores, with just a few juniors sprinkled in there. It's an interesting dynamic in the group, but they all get along really well. It makes a difference."