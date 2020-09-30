Boys soccer notebook: Chaminade ready for big things; Taylor shining for Francis Howell

“At the end of the year last season, he became a consistent, dynamic attacker for us as both a wing forward and striker, and if we ever needed, he could also be extremely effective as an attacking mid,” Enright said. “We originally thought that's where he'd play this year, but due to team injuries, he's been thrust up top as our striker and excelled. This year he's not only continued his consistent play, he also started to consistently finish for us.”

Enright said that Taylor has worked well to make others around him better.

The coach said that while Taylor may not earn an assist on a given play, often he is right in the middle of it, making sure the ball finds its way to the player in the best position to finish.

Taylor has done this without any real training time to acclimate to his new position.