Boys soccer notebook: Desloge doubles up Saturday to help John Burroughs win soccer, football games

Goalkeeper Tucker Desloge posted a shutout and made seven saves on a rain-soaked Saturday morning as John Burroughs' soccer team defeated visiting Westminster 3-0 to win the Metro League Tournament.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound junior was just getting started.

After the game, Desloge went home, grabbed a quick bite to eat and returned to the field at John Burroughs.

No, he didn't return to sit in the stands with his friends and enjoy the Bombers' afternoon football game against Brentwood. Rather, he had another job to do. As the football team's placekicker, Desloge contributed six PATs in John Burroughs' 61-20 victory.

"It was awesome," Desloge said. "The soccer, obviously, was awesome against Westminster. We had a great game there. And then the football game was super fun, too. Soccer is my main sport right now, but football has been growing on me quite a bit recently."

One soccer game is enough to take a physical toll on an athlete. Throw a football game into the mix and the dynamics change drastically.

But Desloge eagerly anticipated what he knew would be a frenetic Saturday. It was his first taste of varsity football since both the soccer and football teams had games on the same day.