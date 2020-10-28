Boys soccer notebook: Fort Zumwalt East keeps winning; Robinson goes on a scoring run

There may be no hotter team around than the one at Fort Zumwalt East.
After just two wins in the Lions’ first nine games, the team has reeled off 10 straight victories after defeating Liberty 3-2 Tuesday at home. The win turned around a previous result against the Eagles — a 1-0 loss Sept. 22 at Liberty.
Senior center back and captain Jacob Groark said seeing the tough start in the rearview mirror has been a very good thing. Groark said the team is very different than it was at the season’s onset.
“It feels great to put that record behind us,” Groark said. “We had a very competitive schedule at the start of the season when we were still trying to figure some things out and also lost some of our starters due to COVID-19. It took a lot of hard work to get out of that low point at the beginning but we persevered and it led us to the winning streak.”
Junior forward Dom Mrazik has been the man in the middle of the offense for the Lions.
He has 14 goals to go along with seven assists.
Zumwalt East coach Nolan Wesche said Mrazik is making up for lost time.
“Dom missed two weeks early in the season due to quarantine, and he’s been in great form since returning,” Wesche said. “You love to have a player that has cutting edge and is composed in the final third, but Dom does way more for our team. (He is) linking play, holding the ball up, and working out of possession."
The string of success has translated into postseason accolades for East.
The Lions (12-7) hold the top seed in the Class 3 District 5 tournament, which the team will host. East will open the tournament by playing St. Charles at 5 p.m. Monday in a semifinal before Parkway North and Parkway Central play in the other semi that night.
The final is slated for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4.
ROBINSON ROLLING AS LADUE SUCCEEDS IN SHORTENED SEASON
In starting the season Oct. 1 because of St. Louis County COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 campaign has been much more of a sprint than a marathon for the Ladue soccer team.
It is a good thing then that senior forward Jahan Robinson excels at both track and soccer.
Robinson’s six goals far and away lead the offense for the Rams (6-2).
“I think our effort to not give up has really helped us succeed,” Robinson said. “I feel like we are coming together at the right time and are always game ready. It really feels good to be successful.”
In the Rams’ 2-0 win Tuesday over Parkway Central, Robinson tallied the game-winning goal.
Robinson has scored in three of Ladue's last four games.
Ladue coach Dave Aronberg said that Robinson’s effort hasn’t been a surprise to him at all.
“Jahan is doing exactly what I expected he would do this year, which is take the next step in his development,” Aronberg said. “I attribute that to his confidence and growth as a player on the field. The scary part is that I still think we've only scratched the surface of his abilities. It's a huge shame that our season was truncated this year because I believe Jahan could've been a 15- to 20-plus goal scorer, which is saying a lot given the tough schedule we play.”
Aronberg said that he feels so strongly about what Robinson could have done because of the results he has already produced.
After all, not many soccer players have a state track title to their credit as Robinson does in being a part of the 4x100 meter relay team in 2019.
“He has all the intangibles to be a successful scorer — amazing top speed, an extremely quick release with his shot, effortless power from both his left and right foot and height to go win a head ball, if need be,” Aronberg said. “I think he could play at the next level for sure if he wanted to.”
Robinson said he’s just not sure what the future holds for him.
“My academic interest is in Computer Science (and my) athletic pursuit will be in soccer or track, although I have not yet committed,” Robinson said. “I’m still exploring opportunities for both.”
GOALKEEPERS KEEP UNION IN THE GAME
Like most other teams around, the Union soccer team has had its run-in with the coronavirus.
Even though the Wildcats lost sophomore goalkeeper Cooper Bailey for the early part of the season.
Enter fellow sophomore Ian Meyer.
Wildcats Coach Josh Wideman said Meyer (5-3-1 record, 1.95 goals against average) filled in admirably while Bailey was quarantined and that Bailey (13-0, .60) has been strong ever since his return to the team.
“We knew this year would be a year of adjustments, playing for each other, and next man up mentality,” Wideman said. “Cooper started off very strong and helped us win the Pacific tournament by earning a clean sheet in the championship.
“With the next man up mentality Ian quickly became our goalkeeper,” Wideman continued. “Ian played with no fear, sometimes making larger than life saves to keep our team in games. One that comes to mind was a PK save against conference rival Pacific. Anytime a goalie, let alone a backup goalie, makes a save like that in a game like that, your team just responds with all the momentum in the world.”
Union (18-3-1) has not only rode the play of the team’s goalkeepers to seven straight victories and 15 in the last 16 games, but also to an undefeated Four Rivers Conference championship for the first time in seven seasons.
While the Wildcats keepers have been stellar, Wideman said that, while the success has been a total-team effort, the unit in front of the keepers has been especially sturdy.
“I have to give credit to our defense playing big all year long no matter who was behind them in goal,” he said. “But our goalkeeping is what kept the momentum of this season on our side.”
DE SMET MOVES TO TOP OF SOCCER COACHES POWER RANKINGS
With districts beginning this weekend, the Missouri Soccer Coaches Association has released its final regular season power rankings.
Now that De Smet (6-1) has met the five-game minimum to be included, the Spartans are No. 1 in Class 4. Other teams in the top class include: St. Dominic (No. 3), John Burroughs (No. 6), Francis Howell (No. 7), Francis Howell Central (No. 8), Chaminade (No. 9), Marquette (No. 14), Lindbergh (No 16), Fort Zumwalt West (No. 19), Liberty (No. 22) and Parkway South (No. 25).
In Class 3, Fort Zumwalt South drops to No. 2. Others included are: Summit (No. 3), Webster Groves (No. 7), Ladue (No. 12), Mehlville (No. 15), Union (No. 17), St. Charles (No. 18) and Fort Zumwalt East (No 19).
Class 2 features MICDS at the top while others included are: Westminster (No. 4), Orchard Farm (No. 12) and O’Fallon Christian (No. 15).
Class 1 has a pair of teams in Lutheran St. Charles (No. 5) and Whitfield (No. 6).
DISTRICT TOURNAMENTS BEGIN SATURDAY
The 2020 postseason will begin this weekend as a handful of district start this weekend while the others start early next week.
A quartet of championship games, at Chaminade, Clayton, Perryville and Vianney, will be played Nov. 3.
There will be 14 title games contested throughout the area Nov. 4.
The final championship will be played Nov. 5 at St. Pius.
QUICK KICKS
• Barring a monster individual game or two, it looks as if Fort Zumwalt South senior Karson Gibbs will end the regular season as the area’s top goal scorer. His 35 are well ahead of Jake Nowak of Borgia, who has 26.
• The race to lead the area in assists is a much closer affair. Karson Gibbs’ brother, Ryley, is tied for the area lead with Orchard Farm’s Ethan Bromaghim, each with 17.
