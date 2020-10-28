Boys soccer notebook: Fort Zumwalt East keeps winning; Robinson goes on a scoring run

Robinson’s six goals far and away lead the offense for the Rams (6-2).

“I think our effort to not give up has really helped us succeed,” Robinson said. “I feel like we are coming together at the right time and are always game ready. It really feels good to be successful.”

In the Rams’ 2-0 win Tuesday over Parkway Central, Robinson tallied the game-winning goal.

Robinson has scored in three of Ladue's last four games.

Ladue coach Dave Aronberg said that Robinson’s effort hasn’t been a surprise to him at all.

“Jahan is doing exactly what I expected he would do this year, which is take the next step in his development,” Aronberg said. “I attribute that to his confidence and growth as a player on the field. The scary part is that I still think we've only scratched the surface of his abilities. It's a huge shame that our season was truncated this year because I believe Jahan could've been a 15- to 20-plus goal scorer, which is saying a lot given the tough schedule we play.”