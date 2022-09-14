Boys soccer notebook: Fort Zumwalt North staying focused in resurgent season

After seeing their neighbors to the south earn three state championships in four seasons, the Fort Zumwalt North Panthers are hungry for a piece of the pie.

Third-year coach Chad Baldwin’s team has won seven of its first eight games, permitting five goals. Two of the victories were 2-1 decisions — one in penalty kicks — against Fort Zumwalt South, the Class 3 state champion in 2018, 2020 and 2021.

The Panthers’ only defeat came 1-0 against visiting Francis Howell Central, another fast starter with wins in five of its first six games.

Is Fort Zumwalt North the big kid on the block?

“I don’t know about that,” Baldwin said with a laugh.

Still, there are positive signs all around.

“The past two years, we’ve only won 15 games total,” said Baldwin, referring to records of 9-13 last year and 6-14-1 in 2020. “We’re a little bit older and a little bit wiser. We’re also getting a lot more depth throughout the program. The last two or three years, we’ve had 60-plus boys try out every year. Sheer numbers are helping, because if you quantity, you’re bound to get more quality.

“At the same time, I’m not counting any eggs before they’re hatched. There’s still a lot (of games) to be played and who knows what’s going to happen?”

Fort Zumwalt North’s victory over Fort Zumwalt South on Sept. 6 ended a 13-game losing streak to its GAC Central rival. The Panthers hadn’t defeated the Bulldogs since Sept. 15, 2015, at Fort Zumwalt South.

“We had never beaten them twice in a year,” said Baldwin, whose players were sky high after conquering their longtime nemesis. “They were acting like they won the World Cup, and I was like, ‘Boys, it’s one game at a time.’

“South was still good, but they lost the Gibbs brothers (Karson and Ryley), so you’ve got to take it with a grain of salt. They had three of the best horses in not only St. Louis, but in the state of Missouri (including Ryan Harvatin).”

Fort Zumwalt North already has scored 19 goals. Last year, the Panthers had 27 goals and allowed 50 — the most in the GAC Central. Significantly improved play on both sides of the ball has been noticeable.

Sophomore forward Colby Thomas (six goals), senior midfielder Roman Merris (four goals, eight assists) and senior forward Alex Cameron (three goals, two assists) have been the most productive Panthers. Sophomore goalkeeper Kaleb Wilson has three shutouts and a .61 goals-against average.

“We had two of our starting defenders hurt up until recently, and one is still hurt,” Baldwin said. “So we’ve had to put one of our better players, Roman Merris, who is more of an attacking player, in the back. That’s kind of helped us back there, and when the other backs get back, we can possibly move him forward. Roman is dangerous with the ball at his foot on set pieces, but he’s also dangerous in the box with his head because he’s a big kid (6-foot-1).”

The Panthers also have received quality play from senior midfielder Pat Waidmann (one assist), while junior midfielder Michael Sommerville (three goals) has provided a welcome boost as a transfer from St. Charles West.

“That added a piece that we weren’t expecting,” Baldwin said of Sommerville, who was all-GAC North selection last season with the Warriors.

Baldwin was the Fort Zumwalt South girls soccer coach for five seasons before landing the opportunity with the Fort Zumwalt North boys program in June 2020. He also has been the boys and girls coach at Troy Buchanan.

Coaching at Fort Zumwalt North, where he is a social studies teacher, has created an ideal situation for Baldwin, an O’Fallon resident, since he no longer has to drive to Fort Zumwalt South every day after school.

Winning has made things even better, but Baldwin will remain cautious as he attempts to get his team to live in the moment and focus on the process.

“Kids are kids,” he said. “They kind of get excited when they beat (Fort Zumwalt) South for the first time in seven years and think they’re world-beaters. I said, ‘Guys, now people are going to want to beat you because they see your record and don’t really look at much else. They’re going to give you their best shot.’

“That’s my main concern. I think we’ve got some ability. It’s just, ‘Are we going to get ahead of ourselves?’ We’re trying to stay in the moment and play one game at a time.”

Eureka on roll

Another team that has pounced out of the gate is the Eureka Wildcats, with five wins in their six first games — four via shutout. Their only defeat came 2-1 in penalty kicks in a Suburban Conference Yellow game against Ladue, which placed second in the Class 3 state tournament last year.

“We’ve been real hungry,” Eureka coach Mike Hanna said. “The team has a big desire to win. They push each other in practice and on the field. We play hard defensively and we’re finding a goal or two when we need it.”

The Wildcats raised the bar in their season opener Aug. 26, defeating CBC 1-0 on a first-half goal by sophomore Lucas Valenti. They’ve also collected wins against Parkway South, De Soto, Union and Parkway West.

“It was a great start for us,” Hanna said of outlasting CBC. “That was a big confidence boost for all those kids starting out the year. We scheduled the game for early in the day, so we were able to come back and hit our home-opening football game. We walked in right before kickoff and the boys definitely had their heads held high. They were excited.”

Eureka might have laid the groundwork for success this season by winning four of its final six games last year to finish 10-12. The losses were against SLUH and De Smet. Then again, 12 seniors graduated, so Hanna isn’t sure how much of an impact the strong finish to last year affected the current group.

“Some of the guys we’re relying on this year kind of got a little taste of that,” Hanna said. “They were hungry in the offseason to get us going from the start.”

The Wildcats haven’t been an offensive juggernaut, scoring nine goals. But they’ve surrendered just three, which has taken pressure off the offense. Defenders include seniors Blake Belloli, Carson Koenig and Cole Olivio along with sophomore Logan Basler.

“We’re not surprised by our defense. That’s been kind of a calling card for us the last few years. We’re pretty strong back there,” Hanna said. “They’ve really anchored us. The four in the back and our two goalies (seniors Andrew Yokum and Marciano Garcia) have been playing outstanding. Everyone buys into it.”

Hanna said the offense has experienced the “yips,” which has prevented it from firing on all cylinders. But it’s been good enough, led by junior Eli Remspecher (three goals), senior Caleb Rehg (two goals) and Valenti (two goals).

“I told the boys, ‘It’s a long season when everything’s got to be 1-0 wins. If we could get a couple of goals in a game, we’ll be set,’ ” Hanna said. “Eli Remspecher has evolved into our creative player. We’ve moved him around a little bit and now he’s starting to shine. Caleb Rehg does a lot of the dirty work. He works to find the ball and creates for us as well.”

Davis powering Civic Memorial

Perhaps the safest assumption entering the season was that Civic Memorial senior forward Bryce Davis would again be a chief tormentor of all opponents.

The Eagles are off to a 10-1 start, their only loss coming to Mississippi Valley Conference rival Triad. Davis already has 27 goals after finishing with 35 as a junior. He has a five-goal game and five three-goal outbursts.

“Bryce Davis is scoring a lot of goals and (senior midfielder) Brayden Zyung is getting a lot of assists,” Eagles coach Derek Jarman said. “Bryce is on a torrid pace. It’s fun to watch the kids feed him and work their butts off to continue to make that happen. He’s got a knack for (scoring). He has elite speed. If he gets into space, he’s gone. If you blink, he’s going to beat you.”

Davis, who has 92 career goals, also is the placekicker for the school’s football team. Davis, Zyung (seven goals, 14 assists) and senior defender Joey Aiello (three goals, four assists), Jarman said, will be fine additions to many college programs.

“There’s some college coaches sleeping on these three guys,” Jarman said. “They deserve an opportunity and could change programs on the field, academically and leadership-wise. There’s going to be a coach that hits the lottery when he sees these three guys, because they could seriously change a program in a heartbeat.”

Jarman is in his eighth year as the Eagles coach. He has led Civic Memorial to two regional titles (2021, 2019), both of which were 19-victory seasons. With 14 seniors, including goalie Ryan Halley (five shutouts) and midfielder Nick Fiorino (three goals, four assists), it could surpass that plateau this year.

Civic Memorial will play at Triad on Thursday, needing a victory to climb into a first-place tie in the league. The Knights won the first meeting 1-0 in Bethalto.