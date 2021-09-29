Boys soccer notebook: High-flying Wesclin hopes this is the year for postseason magic

Wesclin could be more prepared than ever to make a run in the Class 1A boys soccer postseason that begins in two weeks.
The Warriors lack depth and their schedule has been anything but demanding, but they might have an opportunity to tackle some big game in the playoffs.
Second-year coach Doug Gruenke's team is 12-1-1, with its only blemishes being a 1-0 loss to rival Mater Dei and a 1-1 tie against Teutopolis. Its best victories came in back-to-back games in September, decisions of 1-0 over Centralia and 3-2 in penalty kicks over Salem.
"They've all been playing the last couple of years, so they're used to playing together," Gruenke said. "When they play as a team and play unselfishly, they're a fun group to watch."
The Warriors have five regular-season games remaining before the postseason. They are in the Breese Central Regional and could face the host Cougars in the title game Oct. 16.
Central would present a significant, but not overwhelming, obstacle. Should the Warriors advance, mighty Althoff is their likely roadblock in the semifinals of the Freeburg Sectional.
Wesclin has four top-notch scorers to keep opponents honest in seniors Carson Spalding (22 goals, eight assists) and Christian Gonzalez (19 goals, nine assists) and juniors Evan Wessel (15 goals, 12 assists) and Cole Gruenke (eight goals, 14 assists), the coach's son. Freshman Zander Kapp has impressed, too, with eight goals and four assists.
"A lot of times, people will look at our roster, look at our stats, and say, 'OK, who do we cover? Who do we double-team?' " Doug Gruenke said. "Christian had a pretty good season last year also, as did Carson. But Christian was the standout leader in offense last season. We matched up against some teams this year and saw them double- and triple-team Christian. When you do that, you leave other people open."
Which opens the door for the other hungry offensive contributors.
Spalding plays an attacking midfielder, Gruenke is a holding midfielder, Wessel is a left-side midfielder and Gonzalez and Kapp fill forward positions in the Warriors' 4-4-2 system. Senior Justin Weihe is Wesclin's most effective defender in front of senior goalkeeper Brady Kuhl.
"I consider Weihe probably one of the best defenders in all the area," Doug Gruenke said. "He's our center back and rarely comes out of the game. He's got speed. He'll run down people and take (the ball) off their feet. He's the main reason Brady doesn't have to see a lot of shots."
Kuhl has eight shutouts, a .56 goals-against average and 43 saves.
"We'll miss him next season," Gruenke said of his 5-foot-9 keeper. "His positioning has gotten better, he worked on his goal kicks in the offseason and has become a leader back there. He doesn't give up very many rebounds, either. If one gets hit at him, he usually gobbles it up and doesn't give up second chances."
The Warriors also have two girls on the team — seniors Brooklyn McAllister and Alanna Stewart. Both have chipped in with two assists. Girls can play on the boys team since Wesclin does not offer girls soccer in the spring.
"They both played for us last season, too," Gruenke said. "Alanna is our starting left outside back on our defensive line, and she only comes out when she needs a breather. (The boys) don't take it easy on them. Alanna is a pretty strong girl, so she gets in there and mixes it up. They don't cut her much slack."
Wesclin plays in the Cahokia Conference's Illinois Division, which includes Carlyle, Lebanon and Valmeyer for soccer.
Mehlville rolling along
The Mehlville Panthers have met every challenge thus far. Even though they've only played six games, all have ended in victories for 17th-year coach Tom Harper's team.
"What a difference a year makes without all the halts and the pauses," Harper said, referring to the pandemic season of 2020 in which the Panthers finished 11-3. "It was hard to get any form of continuity in the group.
"So (this year) we made sure we committed in the offseason and the preseason. Our goal was to make sure we trained hard so we were prepared on Day 1. We didn't want any setbacks moving forward. We knew we had a strong returning corps of players. We're pretty heavy on the senior and junior rotation in our lineup."
Harper, a 1994 graduate of Mehlville, said his team is blessed with quality leadership, and his players are self-starters and goal-oriented. Even outside of practice, Harper said they often can be found working on their individual skills, targeting success in the district playoffs.
"It's a special group," said Harper, who collected his 200th victory at Mehlville on Sept. 2 at Liberty. "We think we're capable of doing something really special this year. It keeps everybody motivated on a different level, and that's unique. They want to be part of that final weekend. If we keep pushing forward, that's somewhere we should be."
Mehlville's leading scorers are senior forward Nico Cataranicchia (six goals, seven assists) and senior midfielder Anis Smajlovic (five goals, six assists).
Junior midfielder Ernad Smajic has four goals and one assist coming off the bench.
"There are a lot of guys that log a lot of minutes that are on the beginning ends of all those creative pieces those guys (Cataranicchia, Smajlovic and Smajic) are getting," Harper said. "Those guys go unnoticed, but that's OK with them. They don't care about the recognition."
Harper said Cataranicchia and Smajlovic are two of the most dynamic players he has ever coached.
"They're almost magical with the ball sometimes, with the things that they can do," he said. "They're gifted when it comes to soccer knowledge and soccer skill. There's not much I'm going to be able to teach those two. Our team, for sure, would be very different without them in the lineup."
Senior center midfielder Dino Mahmutovic is the catalyst for the Panthers, while junior Owen Foppe has developed into their best defender. Senior goalie Meldin Sabotic has two shutouts and a 0.55 goals-against average. Harper's son, junior Cade Harper, has filled a defensive midfield spot and is an effective player in the air.
"Meldin sees things on the field that I don't see," Harper said. "He's an extension of myself. We look to him to him sometimes to give us information we're not picking up during the run of play because we're so worried about other things. He's got phenomenal numbers, and he will tell you that's because the guys in front of him are playing so well."
The Panthers face what could be their biggest challenge of the season at 4:15 p.m. Thursday when they play at Chaminade, part of St. Louis University High's Junior Billiken Classic.
"It will be a real test for us," Harper said.
Kahoks kick into gear
Collinsville ran its record to 10-3-2 with a 4-1 nonconference victory at longtime rival Granite City on Tuesday. The Kahoks' losses, against Chatham Glenwood, Edwardsville and CBC, all have been by one goal. Their ties came in the season opener against Triad (12-0-1) and against Webster Groves.
The Kahoks have won six in a row and eight of their last nine since the Sept. 3 tie against Webster Groves. They have won nine of the last 10 meetings against Granite City since the 2013 season.
Boosting their offensive output has been the Kahoks' mission recently, and they did that against Granite City as four different players scored goals — sophomore Sam Garofalo, senior Alex Lorsbach, junior Jimmy Crowder and sophomore Trey Peterson.
"It was nice to see other guys get on the scoresheet," Collinsville coach Rob Lugge said. "We're really hoping (sophomore) Jaylen Wade gets going. He's definitely getting chances. Once his chances start going in the net, we're going to be even more dangerous."
Sophomore Adam Reiniger has nine goals to lead the Kahoks. Garofalo, Crowder and Wade have four apiece, so Lugge sees the potential for his team to become more dynamic in its offensive third.
"We're going in the right direction," said Lugge, who's optimistic the Kahoks on Friday will land a No. 1 seed in the sub-sectional. "While we lost those three games, they were against three quality opponents. We were in those games and had the better of the play for a while in those games, and we lost by one goal. While no loss is good, being able to lose a game to a good opponent and feel like you had a chance to win is still a good feeling."
Other teams in the sub-sectional field are Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Edwardsville, Granite City, O'Fallon and Quincy. Edwardsville also is a potential No. 1 seed. The Tigers and Kahoks split their two meetings.