Boys soccer notebook: High-flying Wesclin hopes this is the year for postseason magic

Harper, a 1994 graduate of Mehlville, said his team is blessed with quality leadership, and his players are self-starters and goal-oriented. Even outside of practice, Harper said they often can be found working on their individual skills, targeting success in the district playoffs.

"It's a special group," said Harper, who collected his 200th victory at Mehlville on Sept. 2 at Liberty. "We think we're capable of doing something really special this year. It keeps everybody motivated on a different level, and that's unique. They want to be part of that final weekend. If we keep pushing forward, that's somewhere we should be."

Mehlville's leading scorers are senior forward Nico Cataranicchia (six goals, seven assists) and senior midfielder Anis Smajlovic (five goals, six assists).

Junior midfielder Ernad Smajic has four goals and one assist coming off the bench.

"There are a lot of guys that log a lot of minutes that are on the beginning ends of all those creative pieces those guys (Cataranicchia, Smajlovic and Smajic) are getting," Harper said. "Those guys go unnoticed, but that's OK with them. They don't care about the recognition."

Harper said Cataranicchia and Smajlovic are two of the most dynamic players he has ever coached.