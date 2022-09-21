Boys soccer notebook: Kirkwood calling on defense in fast start to season

Defense won’t rest this season for the Kirkwood boys soccer team

Pioneers coach Mike Quante utilizes a defensive approach that engages all 11 players on the field. It’s paying dividends. Kirkwood is 5-1-1 overall and has allowed six goals — one of them on a penalty kick and three of them in its lone defeat.

The Pioneers’ latest conquest came Tuesday when they slipped past the talented Ladue Rams 2-1 in the Suburban Conference Yellow opener at Ladue.

“Defense wins championships,” Quante said. “Whether you’re going to be a team that scores a lot of goals or whether you’re going to be a team that scores few goals, you’re going to come up against a team that you’re going to have to defend against. Our defending organization has been an emphasis since day one. The boys have done a really good job improving that defending organization and understanding what their individual responsibility is.”

Quante is a stickler for each player doing his specific job, thus allowing teammates to focus on their roles without covering for someone who isn’t on task. Even the forwards are assigned defensive responsibilities as they attempt to prevent the opposition from building an attack from the back third of the field.

“Once you do not contribute positively to that defending team intention, then someone else has to do it. But someone else already has a job to do,” Quante said. “So we take great pride in defense. Soccer is a low-scoring game anyway. Unless you’re blessed with a player who can score 20 to 25 goals a year — which many teams aren’t — then you have to defend, and defense starts from the front.

“Many coaches talk about defending with your back line or with your goal player, but defense starts from the front. These boys are starting to take pride in not only scoring goals, but taking pride in clean sheets and keeping teams off the scoresheet.”

The Pioneers have shutout wins against St. Mary’s (5-0), Parkway South (1-0) and Francis Howell (1-0). They also have a victory over Clayton (2-1) in addition to the decision against Ladue. Kirkwood’s loss came 3-1 to Rock Bridge in the second game of the season, and it tied Parkway Central 1-1.

Quante said senior Drew Baugus and sophomore Finny Buckley are the Pioneers’ leading defenders in a four-back system that also includes senior Pete Hastings and junior Reed Rupert, a converted forward. Junior Atticus McDowell also has earned time on defense. Junior goalkeeper Camden Grabeau has three shutouts and a .62 goals-against average.

“They’re two of our better defenders,” Quante said of Baugus and Buckley. “What they do is they’re able to almost be like a pseudo assistant coach on the field because they help keep everything organized.”

But the wealth is spread around.

“All of our thinking on defense is aligned, but the way in which each player contributes, given his position, is what changes,” Quante said. “So basically, what you want to become is more predictable to each other. We have 11 defenders on the field.”

This approach isn’t anything new. Last year, Quante said defense also was Kirkwood’s “hallmark.” The Pioneers surrendered just 20 goals — only Marquette, with 18, permitted fewer — but they produced a league-low 26 goals. The result was an 8-8-2 record.

Kirkwood has 13 goals this season. That’s still not many, but it’s on pace to surpass the output of last year. Quante is optimistic that the offense will round into form in the next six weeks.

“We didn’t score a lot of goals, but if you go back and look at the stats from last year, we had a number of shutouts, and the majority of games we unfortunately lost was because of our inability to score,” Quante said. “Most of the games we lost were 2-1 or 1-0. Or, even worse, we lost in penalty kicks.”

Senior Diego Cabrera and junior Arul Osborn lead the Pioneers in goals with three apiece. Seniors Jaiden Specht and Evan Squires each have two goals, while Osborn and juniors Wheeler Krueger and Owen Welsh all have two assists.

“We’ve created goal-scoring chances, which is a positive,” Quante said. “The next evolution of the process is now that we’ve created them, we need to improve on converting them. That’s sometimes where we let ourselves down a bit. You don’t get points for creating opportunities; you get points for converting them.”

Kirkwood will be in the Class 4 playoffs and participate in District 2 with CBC, De Smet, Eureka, Lafayette, Marquette, Parkway South and Priory. As is the case with many districts, surviving the gauntlet of the postseason is a tall order.

But Quante will go to battle with the Pioneers any day of the week.

“It’s not a team of all-stars, but we’re a quality team,” Quante said. “These boys will be competitive, as they’ve shown in every game. They’ll be competitive against all the teams on our schedule.”

Stack taking stock

Bailey Stack, a 2010 graduate of Triad High School in Troy, Ill., is coaching the Knights’ junior varsity team for the second year and is enjoying the assignment.

There aren’t many females coaching a boys junior varsity or varsity team, but Stack is quite at home with her group. It’s an important position, given the success the program has had at the varsity level for many years.

Stack, whose former last name was Tracy, was a goalie at Triad under former coach Mike Villa, the longtime coach at Vianney. Stack was the freshman boys coach under Jim Jackson and the junior varsity girls coach under Matt Bettlach before becoming the JV boys coach in 2021.

“The biggest thing for me is when I first started coaching, I felt like I was saying things that a parent would say,” said Stack, recalling her first year with the freshmen in 2017. “I kind of had to take a step back and say, ‘OK, I need to be saying things that a parent would not say. I need to be stating actual coaching points, but not necessarily telling them specifically what to do at all times.’

“There was a lot of hesitation. I was definitely nervous at first. After doing freshmen for four years, when I moved up to JV, I didn’t feel too nervous. I felt like I was kind of eased into it. I’ve been to plenty of varsity and JV games, so I kind of knew what to expect, which was good. Jim and Matt gave me the tools to be successful. They made me feel confident, and that’s what really helped.”

Stack, 30, and her husband, Jake, a 2008 Triad graduate, have three sons, ages 7, 4 and 3, and she knows what makes them tick.

Her players are just older versions of her sons.

“I don’t have an issue telling them directly what to do,” Stack said. “I felt like sometimes with the girls I had to beat around the bush a lot and not be as direct as I can be with the boys.”

Stack isn’t the only female on the Triad staff. Jody Ellis is the freshman boys coach and, like Stack, a varsity assistant under Jackson. Ellis is a 2018 graduate of Triad.

“It’s cool, especially since I coached her, too,” Stack said. “It humbles me a little bit. I coached her brother, too, Jake Ellis. I know the family extremely well. It’s full circle being able to coach with Jody now.”

Stack said she wouldn’t mind being a varsity boys coach if an opportunity surfaces.

“Jim Jackson is awesome. He’s amazing,” Stack said. “He brings it up to the boys all the time. He’s like, ‘Look, Bailey knows what she’s talking about. She could be a head coach somewhere if she wanted to pursue that.’ But I’ve really lucky because Jim and Matt have both taught me so much. If anybody needs to learn how to be a coach, it’s from those two.”

Tournament time

The Junior Billiken Classic, won last year by host SLUH with a 4-2 victory over eventual Class 3 state champion Fort Zumwalt South, will be played Sept. 27-Oct. 1.

The Junior Billikens and Fort Zumwalt South will be joined in the tournament by O’Fallon, Mehlville, Parkway South, Saxony Lutheran, Collinsville and Chaminade.

SLUH will host 10 of the 12 games in the tournament. The only ones not being played at SLUH will be Sept. 29 at Chaminade, where O’Fallon will meet Chaminade and Saxony Lutheran will face Fort Zumwalt South.