Boys soccer notebook: Liberty hopes fast start is a sign of things of come; MCC schools unlikely to play out of county

“None of us really want to play in the spring,” Pukala said. “It’s a possibility (that we don’t). In soccer, most of our kids get seen on their club teams. All five of the MCC schools are totally against doing anything that messes up any of our spring kids. They already got canceled last year. It wouldn’t be fair to do anything that jeopardizes their spring if they could play. That’s why it makes it hard. Everybody’s like MSHSAA did this great job making it available for the spring, but it’s really not that good of a deal. If we were to play football in the spring, they’re not going to let us have any contact with pads in the spring, so we’re jeopardizing next year. It’s real tough.”