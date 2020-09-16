Boys soccer notebook: Liberty hopes fast start is a sign of things of come; MCC schools unlikely to play out of county

This season marks the sixth full season and seventh overall for the Liberty boys soccer program and is the first time it has opened with four consecutive victories.
Liberty (5-1) picked up wins over Timberland, Rock Bridge, Fort Zumwalt West and Holt before falling 2-0 to St. Dominic.
The Eagles rebounded from that loss Tuesday with a 4-1 victory Washington in a Gateway Athletic Conference Central Division game.
Senior midfielder Blaine King said while the start under first-year coach Phillip Luedecke is great, everyone involved with the program wants a big finish. In King’s sophomore season in 2018, Liberty made its first sectional appearance.
“It is definitely different than how we approached things last year,” King said. “And in a good way, for sure, as you can see from the results. I'm glad I could be a part of this start and I was also along when we made history for the program winning districts for the first time. We would like to do that again.”
For Luedecke, not worrying about big prizes and using the simplest approach in taking over the team was the easiest way to ease in, he said.
That focus has paid off.
“The main expectation was to be focused on getting better each day,” Luedecke said. “Whether it’s big or little.”
Liberty has allowed only six goals this season, a defensive performance that includes one shutout and only one goal per game in four other victories.
Senior goalkeeper Patrick O’Day has been a standout, Luedecke said.
“He has made some huge saves, which have helped us secure the wins that we have,” Luedecke said. “Our attackers have a lot of potential and we are continuing to work getting better each day.”
Leading the way for the Liberty offense has been junior Kaden Marsh (six goals, one assist).
Senior forward Parker Kessler (two goals, three assists) and sophomore forward Gordo Garcia (two goals) also have made a big impact.
As Luedecke sees things, even the team’s lone loss in which that offense was held in check — the 2-0 defeat at St. Dominic — could serve the team well.
“We learned that if you play a top, top team you have to be focused and locked in for 80 total minutes,” he said. “I feel like we did a great job defending the first half, but as the game drew on we didn't keep our focus which lead to their goals. They are a solid team, offensively and defensively, and a program that has a lot of success, so you've got to respect that.”
DE SMET'S PUKALA SAYS MCC WILL RIDE OUT CORONAVIRUS WAIT
With grumblings throughout the region about St. Louis County teams sitting out fall sports because of health mandates in regards to the coronavirus pandemic, De Smet athletics director John Pukala said he expects nothing to change until the county government allows.
Even with the recent decision by Incarnate Word Academy to begin playing games for fall sports teams by playing out of the county, Pukala said that doesn’t make sense for the Metro Catholic Conference.
“We’re all in this together, the whole MCC” Pukala said. “We’re hanging for as long as we can, we’re not pulling. We’ve been advised that (scheduling games in counties where play is allowed) is not the best approach to things from a legal standpoint. The biggest issue may be we could end up going out there and playing and (the county) could tell us, ‘All right, if you’re going to go out there and play, you can practice out there, too.’ ”
While MSHSAA district assignments are scheduled to come out later this week and MCC schools will be listed, whether any of the teams actually competes in the playoffs is anybody’s guess.
Pukala added if there is no fall sports season in soccer, there may not be one in the alternate fall, either.
He said some tough choices will have to be made but no one is ready to take away a 2021 spring season from an athlete who already lost 2020.
“None of us really want to play in the spring,” Pukala said. “It’s a possibility (that we don’t). In soccer, most of our kids get seen on their club teams. All five of the MCC schools are totally against doing anything that messes up any of our spring kids. They already got canceled last year. It wouldn’t be fair to do anything that jeopardizes their spring if they could play. That’s why it makes it hard. Everybody’s like MSHSAA did this great job making it available for the spring, but it’s really not that good of a deal. If we were to play football in the spring, they’re not going to let us have any contact with pads in the spring, so we’re jeopardizing next year. It’s real tough.”
BUKOWSKY ADDS SCORING PUNCH FOR PACIFIC
Jacob Sauvage has helped light up the scoreboard for Pacific the past couple of seasons.
As a senior, he's at it again.
Sauvage’s seven goals lead the way for Pacific (3-2-2), and he has a new scoring threat along with him.
Gavin Bukowsky, one season removed from a tally of four goals and 10 assists out of the midfield, has improved his finishing abilities to the tune of six goals and three assists as a forward.
“My speed is definitely my weapon that is allowing me to find the back of the net in the early going,” Bukowsky said. “The midfield has done a great job of setting my scoring opportunities up and I've have worked hard on becoming a better finisher.”
Bukowsky has scored in four of Pacific's seven games, including a career-best three goals in a 5-3 home win over De Soto on Sept. 10.
“Gavin has been a goal-scoring machine for us so far this year,” Pacific coach Jesse Knott said. “Over the past three years he has played a lot of midfield for us but felt he could gain a lot more scoring opportunities up at striker. His speed has always made him a dangerous scoring option. The big difference this year is he is doing a much better job of finishing his opportunities.”
QUICK KICKS
• Pacific’s 7-1 win Monday at home over St. Clair could have been worse if not for the efforts of Bulldogs senior goalkeeper Collin Thacker, who made a season-high 26 saves in the loss. Thacker has 53 saves in three games.
• Senior goalkeeper Will Nicholson has been a wall for St. Dominic this season. In six games — all wins — Nicholson and the Crusaders have allowed just two goals. His .33 goals against average comes with four shutouts.
• Chase Heath recently helped O’Fallon Christian break out of a scoring funk in a huge way. In the Eagles’ 7-2 win Sept. 9 over Winfield, Heath scored five times. That single-game mark has only been bested this season by the six goals Borgia’s Jake Nowak scored in a 7-1 win over Cape Central Sept. 5.
