Boys soccer notebook: Missouri Soccer Coaches use power rankings to grade teams across state

"So far the power rankings have been a positive thing with regards to creating a system that judges teams on strength of schedule and results while also taking out the human X-factor that goes with coaches trying to evaluate teams from three or four hours away and, frankly, just looking at records without looking at a team's strength of schedule,” Miller said. “With the challenges of 2020 and some schools getting a late start or not playing at all, we felt like this would be the best way to provide a system of comparison while providing some interest within the sport throughout the state. We also know that there are some likely adjustments upcoming as this system is still in its infancy, but we think it's an overall more complete way of showing what a team has done so far in a season.”