Boys soccer notebook: Northwest Cedar Hill enjoying fast start but seeks even better returns

Northwest Cedar Hill’s boys soccer team has roared to a 15-1 start to the season, but the Lions present the possibility of establishing even more dominance.

“Everyone’s playing well and playing tough,” junior goalkeeper and three-year starter Alex Drexler said. “We’re scoring goals and not giving up a whole lot right now.

“But I don’t think we’ve played the best that we can. We’ve had a lot of good halves, but a full game hasn’t been totally there. We’ve been able to outwork everybody this year, and that’s what’s been giving us the wins.”

Taking their game up a notch is what motivates the Lions in practice.

“Coming out strong, setting the tone and keeping the ball a little bit more,” Drexler said of the objectives for the remaining nine games of the regular season. “We’ve been too reliant on our speed and athleticism. If we keep the ball more and simplify things a little bit, it will make us so much better and it will be easier to score more goals.”

Northwest Cedar Hill coach David Willis said his team’s chemistry is off the charts. His players battle toe-to-toe in practice, but when the session is over, their camaraderie shows.

It’s the culture in a program that has 80 wins in the last four-plus seasons.

“They are very good friends,” Willis said. “They eat lunch together. They hang out on the weekends. We preach the family thing, just like a lot of teams probably do. But this group is really good buddies. They spend a lot of time together. They’re able to put personal goals aside for team goals. They get excited when somebody steps up and succeeds.”

The Lions lead the Suburban Conference Red Pool with 51 goals, with seniors Stephen Pryk (15 goals, eight assists), Tyler Finder (12 goals, 10 assists) and Trevor Murphy (seven goals, five assists), and junior Luke Licare (seven goals, 12 assists) setting the pace.

“We’re a really tight group,” Pryk said. “We have a lot of speed, so we’re really direct as a team. The only thing we need to do is keep the ball a little bit more, keep possession. When we’re in the final third, we’re calm with the ball. We don’t really care who scores. We share the ball in front of the goal. I feel like everyone on our team can score.”

Finder knows plenty about that aspect of the game, with 47 goals and 34 assists in his stellar career. He’s been a varsity contributor since his freshman year.

“We’ve all grown up with each other and played on previous teams together,” Finder said. “We all combine to play as a family. Last year was a solid team overall (17-8), but I think this year, we don’t focus on (individual) goals. We focus on the team. We take steps together instead of someone taking off. We work toward the same goal now.

“I’m having such a fun time; I’m having a blast. This is my fourth year now, and with this being my final (season), I’m taking in everything and enjoying every moment.”

Willis calls Finder a “fantastic player.” Typically, he plays left forward next to Pryk in the middle, but Willis also utilizes Finder in an attacking midfield role.

“His numbers would be out of this world if he hadn’t been hurt for a large portion of his sophomore year when he played in a handful of games,” Willis said. “He’s so fast and dynamic. He can run with the ball faster than about anybody we see, and he’s got it on a string, too. If we can isolate him in one-on-one situations, he puts a lot of defenders on skates. And he’s very unselfish, too. He doesn’t mind making plays for other people.”

Northwest Cedar Hill has scored at least three goals in 11 of its 15 victories, and the Lions are 5-0 in one-goal games. Willis said there are times when things don’t appear to be functioning well, but suddenly the offense erupts and the floodgates open.

“This team has the ability, in short stretches, to bop off two, three, four goals just like that,” he said. “They stay with the plan, and if it’s not working, they keep going at it. Once they break through, it seems like it opens something up for us.”

Defensively, Northwest Cedar Hill has been staunch, yielding a league-low 15 goals. Most of them came in a 7-0 loss at SLUH on Sept. 19 — the Lions’ only blemish this season.

“It was not a good night for the Lions,” Willis said. “But you know what? That loss identified a lot of things that have made us better. Throw out the SLUH game and we’ve only given up eight goals

Drexler and a defense led by seniors Caden Grither and Gabe Terry have shined, with Terry also proving valuable on restarts. He has four goals, three of them game-winners. Drexler owns nine shutouts, a .96 goals-against average and 110 saves. Last Friday against visiting Perryville, he set a school record with his 23rd career solo shutout. Now he has 24.

“The numbers are great, but they kind of look similar to last year,” Drexler said. “If I’m feeling good and if I feel like I’m playing well, that’s my measure. We’re solid (defensively). I’m not having to make a whole lot of saves; the saves I’ve had to make have been predictable.”

Drexler said the Lions will keep their eyes fixed on short-term goals. But it’s no secret that they want to make a big bang in the Class 4 District 1, where they are joined by Fox, Jackson, Lindbergh, Mehlville, Oakville, Seckman and Vianney.

“We’ve had a pretty good season already, but we don’t just want to have a good season,” Drexler said. “We want to go far in districts and make a run at state. Right now, we’re focused on winning the conference. A conference championship would be huge, and districts and state would come after that. We’re working one game at a time.”

Finder agreed.

“The team has its head straight,” he said. “We all want to win the conference, but at the same time, it’s important to take one game at a time and focus on that single win. I haven’t looked (at the district) or what the competition is. I just see who I’m playing that day and go out and give it my all. I don’t worry too much about that.”

Red Devils regroup

The Chaminade Red Devils have been plagued with injuries since a loss to SLUH in the first game of the season, but a 3-6 start seems far in their rearview mirror.

Coach Mike Gauvain, in his 35th season, has watched his team reel off a seven-game unbeaten string (6-0-1) following a 4-0 loss at Webster Groves on Sept. 20.

All of this has occurred without seniors Michael Frechmann (torn ACL), John Stadnyk (dislocated kneecap) and Graham Basile (ankle sprain) along with junior Justin Carmody (torn ACL). Carmody suffered his injury in the season opener against SLUH and will not return this season, which also is the case with Frechmann.

“We changed some things around and we’ve got some kids who have played better than we thought (they would),” Gauvain said. “We were hoping for good things from some of the guys that are getting the minutes now, and we’ve gotten some good things from them. You hear this saying all the time: When somebody goes down, it’s somebody else’s opportunity. That is definitely the case with our guys this year.”

A 1-0 victory over De Smet on Sept. 22 got Chaminade back on the right road. Next came a 1-all tie at Vianney on Sept. 24 and victories over Collinsville (2-1), O’Fallon (4-1), Saxony Lutheran (5-1), Liberty (2-1) and Summit (3-2) extended the streak.

“We’ve changed some things around,” Gauvain said. “We’ve messed with formations and we’ve messed with positions. Usually, all the high school teams, it takes everybody almost half a season to really understand what they’ve got and where the best spots are for the players on the field. We feel fortunate where we’re at right now.”

Senior forward and midfielder Giovanni Gabriele has eight goals since the Vianney game to give him a team-leading 12 this season. He had two goals Tuesday against Summit. Sophomore Luke Ponciroli has provided solid minutes at wing forward and is one of three players to chip in with four goals.

In goal, senior JP McAlone has logged the majority of the minutes, but he has been sick lately and yielded to junior Patrick Keusenkothen.

Gauvain has been around the game long enough to know a hot streak can be a tenuous thing, particularly this season in St. Louis with the parity at a high.