Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run

Coaches often discuss the importance of building a consistent, winning program, rather than one that goes up and down like the stock market.
Orchard Farm boys soccer coach Brandon Cox has been around for all six years of the Eagles' existence. Since starting 2-18 in 2016 and following up with an 11-10-1 record in 2017, Cox's teams have gone 67-12 with a runner-up finish in the Class 2 state tournament last year.
The Eagles are at it again this season with a 12-3 record. They sit atop the GAC North standings, one-half game ahead of St. Charles heading into the teams' meeting Tuesday at St. Charles. Orchard Farm won the first game against the Pirates 1-0 on Sept. 7.
Orchard Farm's only losses are 1-0 decisions against Duchesne and Fort Zumwalt East, and a 3-1 setback against another small-school power, Whitfield.
"It's definitely a challenge, but it's fun," said Cox, a Florissant native and graduate of McKendree College (now McKendree University). "We focus on making sure (players) are aware of what to do in our system of play and we focus on making sure that, fundamentally, they're doing things right. We do still have (inexperienced) kids out here. It's not like we're loaded 1 through 25 with high-level club soccer players. So we do have a lot of learning that we try to do."
Five years ago, Cox recalls being locked into a system that prevented necessary flexibility. Because the Eagles were still learning the nuances of soccer, they were unable to make changes on the fly to adjust to an opponent or the way a particular game was proceeding.
"We typically play a 4-3-3, but we alter it depending on who we're playing and what they do well," Cox said. "It kind of varies. That's part of our knowledge growth. Several years ago, we couldn't have changed. The first couple of years, we played one system (4-5-1). You definitely have to change based upon the players you have."
Orchard Farm reeled off nine consecutive victories to open the season, giving every indication that it will again be a force when the Class 2 District 3 playoffs begin in a few weeks. The narrow losses to Duchesne and Fort Zumwalt East followed.
The Eagles rebounded with victories of 8-0 over Warrenton and 1-0 over St. Charles West before the loss to Whitfield.
"It's been a good year," said Cox, whose team graduated its two leading scorers from last season, Ethan Bromaghim (22 goals, 21 assists) and Michael Bhat (26 goals, nine assists). "We lost some goal scorers, so the boys have stepped up and done really well so far this year."
Cox said the Eagles' losses are legitimate. Orchard Farm was working through some injuries during that stretch, but Cox credited his opponents.
"Whitfield, Fort Zumwalt East and Duchesne are all good teams," he said. "Against Duchesne, we only gave up two shots on goal. Fort Zumwalt East is a school that's about three times our size, so that was a tough game. And Whitfield is obviously a very talented team that has brought in a lot of talented players the last few years."
Sophomore forward Logan Hazel has picked up a portion of the scoring load in the absence of Bromaghim and Bhat. Hazel has 17 goals and three assists, and recorded hat tricks against Winfield and Warrenton. Junior midfielder Bobby Pauly has also been a valuable cog in the offense, contributing 12 goals and a team-high 13 assists.
Sophomore Harry Reineke has been sensational in goal, with nine solo shutouts and only eight goals allowed, for a goals-against average of 0.57. He has made 74 saves.
Hazel's story is unique. He was a goalkeeper last season and excelled with eight shutouts (six shared with Reineke), a 0.64 goals against average and 50 saves. He had the ability to play in the field, but the Eagles already had plenty of firepower.
Hazel's transition to being the team's top goal-scorer has been seamless.
"Logan is excellent at finding space and making himself available for players to find him," Cox said. "And he calmly finishes, which is something that's hard to find. He grew up playing in the field, so that helped him. Then he became a goalie and made the conversion because of our needs and the fact that he did it well. He's still learning where to be and when to be there, but he's doing an excellent job. He's come up with some quality goals."
Cox said Pauly is "an extremely creative player."
"He's a handful for anybody to stop," he said. "He can create on the dribble or he can create with his vision and playing people in."
Sophomore reserve forward Yusef Deiab has six goals and three assists, and junior Lucas Stopke has four goals and five assists to complement the firepower provided by Hazel and Pauly.
Cox leans heavily on the Eagles' six seniors: Michael Bohning, Dylan Hazel (Logan's brother), Caden Lucido, Joey Papa (four goals, five assists), Kyle Prinster and Drew Roberts. Hazel and Lucido anchor a defense that has permitted only eight goals. Sophomores Myles Murphy and A.J. Taylor are the other defenders. Junior Sam Jones also plays a key role.
"We have excellent senior leadership, kids that have been on the team for four years now," Cox said. "Our defense is very strong and we possess the ball well. That helps us control the pace of games. Dylan and Caden are top notch. They're very good in the air and distributing the ball."
Orchard Farm is in a tough District 3 with Duchesne, Lutheran North, St. Charles, University City, Westminster and Whitfield, so there will be roadblocks if the Eagles again reach the state tournament.
"I think we have the ability to do that. We have a good, quality team," Cox said. "If we all get on the same page and keep learning and growing, we'll be fine. We've got to get on a run.
"Our district has us, Whitfield and Westminster. In the last state poll I saw, we were all ranked in the top five in the state. It's probably the toughest (district) in the state, and then you throw Duchesne and St. Charles High into that district, and they're both quality teams. You're going to have to play three quality games to get out of our district."
Whitfield winning under Noonan
Whitfield suffered a 1-0 loss to visiting Clayton on Monday but is 9-3 under first-year coach Charlie Noonan and has outscored foes 40-9.
Noonan, formerly the coach for three years at Parkway North, has an aggressive-minded team that applies pressure from the opening kickoff.
Indeed, Whitfield has produced a steady supply of goals, led by juniors Tommy Wortham (nine) and Nolan Schulte (six), sophomore Kaeden Anderson (five) and senior Aiden Archer (five). Defensively, the Warriors have yielded two or fewer goals in just two of 12 contests.
"One of the things we've really focused on is not necessarily (playing) more direct, but trying to play more of the game in the other team's half and the final third — putting the other team kind of on its heels early and often," Noonan said. "I think that's been good for us. Defensively, we've been very organized and structured. We have the ability to attack and counterattack very quickly with the ball at our feet. That's a very dangerous position to be in. We have some very good offensive weapons."
Schulte had a team-leading 19 goals last season, so he was a proven commodity entering the fall. Wortham, however, was a relative unknown because he was sidelined with an ACL injury in 2020. His ability to score has helped negate the loss of senior Jimmy Milgie, who has been compromised by an assortment of injuries this season and has just one goal after netting 16 last year.
"Nolan Schulte had a great year last year," Noonan said. "He missed a couple of games with an injury this year, so he's working himself back. He's real strong, a big kid, with a great shot left- and right-footed. (Wortham) is a little bit more, 'I'll break you down off the dribble.' He has speed with the ball. They're not selfish, either. They go back and forth with each other. Some kids are like that, but we're not in that situation."
Noonan also lauded the play of junior goalie Jude Watkins-Wedel, senior center back Aiden Laubinger and junior center back Quinn Hoerman.
"The stats don't show it, but those guys are unbelievable in the back," Noonan said. "I don't think we're where we're at without those two."
Senior Biaya Kayembe also has been a key on defense.
Whitfield placed second in the Class 1 state tournament last year, falling 1-0 to undefeated Southern Boone in the title game. The Warriors, then coached by Mike Quante, were 3-6 before advancing to the championship on the strength of five consecutive victories.
Schulte scored five goals in the semifinals as the Warriors overwhelmed Lone Jack 8-0.
Whitfield, which is in Class 2 this year, opened this season with a 2-0 loss at Lindbergh, then won four in a row, including a notable 2-1 victory over Chaminade. Its next defeat came 3-2 against small-school power Westminster, which scored the winning goal in the final second of the second overtime.
"It was a heck of a way to end a good game," Noonan said.
In their subsequent five-game surge, two of the Warriors' wins were 2-0 against Cape Notre Dame and 3-1 over Orchard Farm.
"Cape Notre Dame is phenomenal," Noonan said. "And the Orchard Farm win was great because I think we were kind of beat up and tired. We looked exhausted and didn't have a great first half, but then we bounced back nicely in the second half."
Whitfield will have to be prepared for the District 3 playoffs, where there are many contenders.
"The guys' mentality ... They know they had a great year last year and know they're a competitive group this year," Noonan said. "They believe they can have a high level of success, and they can.
"There are going to be some interesting games (in District 3). It could be wild. You have to beat some great teams to win it."
Streaking
If being hot at the right time leads to memorable postseasons, keep an eye on Illinois teams Althoff in Class 1A, Triad in Class 2A and Collinsville in Class 3A.
Althoff (19-4-2) has lost just once in its last 15 games, including an 8-2 victory Tuesday against Mount Carmel in the semifinals of the Massac County Regional.
Triad is 18-0-1 with one regular-season game remaining Wednesday at Jerseyville.
Collinsville (16-3-2) extended its winning streak to 12 on Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over O'Fallon that gave it the outright Southwestern Conference championship.
Class 2A and Class 3A teams begin the playoffs next week. Althoff and Triad will attempt to follow state championships won by their girls teams in the spring at Hoffman Estates High School.