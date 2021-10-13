Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run

Coaches often discuss the importance of building a consistent, winning program, rather than one that goes up and down like the stock market.

Orchard Farm boys soccer coach Brandon Cox has been around for all six years of the Eagles' existence. Since starting 2-18 in 2016 and following up with an 11-10-1 record in 2017, Cox's teams have gone 67-12 with a runner-up finish in the Class 2 state tournament last year.

The Eagles are at it again this season with a 12-3 record. They sit atop the GAC North standings, one-half game ahead of St. Charles heading into the teams' meeting Tuesday at St. Charles. Orchard Farm won the first game against the Pirates 1-0 on Sept. 7.

Orchard Farm's only losses are 1-0 decisions against Duchesne and Fort Zumwalt East, and a 3-1 setback against another small-school power, Whitfield.

"It's definitely a challenge, but it's fun," said Cox, a Florissant native and graduate of McKendree College (now McKendree University). "We focus on making sure (players) are aware of what to do in our system of play and we focus on making sure that, fundamentally, they're doing things right. We do still have (inexperienced) kids out here. It's not like we're loaded 1 through 25 with high-level club soccer players. So we do have a lot of learning that we try to do."