Boys soccer notebook: Parkway North flips script to success; O'Fallon Christian comes on strong

“He actually stepped in versus Summit last year in the postseason due to an injury and played great as a sophomore in a big game," Noonan said. "The score didn’t maybe reflect it but he played with confidence and that his continued into this season. That confidence is a key factor in the teams overall belief in themselves. Adding a few inches since last season has also helped him. He’s aggressive, fearless, anticipates well, and is much stronger than when he came in as a freshman. He has done a lot of work to improve his hands over the years. His growth from the beginning of last year to today is not something a coach often sees."

While the defense has been sturdy, North has been getting plenty of offense as nine different players have tallied 4.2 goals a game.

The offense has been led by seniors Kevin van Raalten (seven goals, one assist) and Tal Dean (three goals).