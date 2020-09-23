Boys soccer notebook: Priory, John Burroughs face challenging jump into Class 4

There was a seismic shift in the scope of the boys soccer postseason Monday when Missouri State High School Activities Association districts and classifications were unveiled.
Due to MSHSAA's new championship factor that was implemented for all sports this season for non-public schools, last year’s area Class 2 state semifinal qualifiers — Priory and John Burroughs — both made a jump into Class 4.
Also moving up to Class 4 was nationally ranked St. Dominic, which previously played in Class 3.
Last year's Class 1 state champ, Principia, bumped up to Class 3.
No doubt the most eye-opening change happened to Priory, which now is in Class 4 District 5 with CBC, De Smet and Marquette.
De Smet is the defending Class 4 state champ and was runner-up in 2018 and 2015. CBC won Class 4 titles in 2018 and 2016 and finished third in 2017.
“I guess it’s not a total surprise, since both De Smet and CBC are in touching distance from Priory,” Priory coach John Mohrmann said. “Truly, I don’t know what to expect. We graduated most of our starting lineup from last year, and without playing any games, it’s difficult to tell what our team will be like. And I have no idea when we’ll play games this year. Obviously, we know the high quality of the soccer programs at CBC, De Smet, and Marquette. All of these teams have excellent athletes and skilled players, and they’re led by three of the very best coaches in the state. We know it will be a major challenge for our Class 2-sized school, but our players are eager to give it their best shot against the best teams. Fortunately, we have played some of these teams in recent years, and so it won’t be totally unfamiliar.”
Priory, in fact, handed De Smet a 3-0 loss last season in the continuation of a series that began in 2012 and has included four one-goal games.
The Rebels were last season's Class 2 state runner-up and won the championship in 2017. They are 0-6 and scoreless against CBC since 2012.
John Burroughs finished third in Class 2 last season and won state titles in 2016 and 2018. It moved into Class 4 District 3 with Chaminade, Kirkwood and SLUH.
St. Dominic, which has allowed only two goals during an 8-0 start, was slated in Class 4 District 7 with Fort Zumwalt North, Fort Zumwalt West and Liberty.
Principia joined Class 3 District 4 with Clayton, Ladue and Parkway West.
Another major change coming to the MSHSAA postseason, which is scheduled to wrap up Nov. 21 at Soccer Park in Fenton, is the the revamping of the Class 2 state tournament.
Now like in Class 1, Class 2 will go directly from a district championship game to the quarterfinal round because both classes have only eight districts.
WASHINGTON SOPHOMORE HASN'T SLOWED DOWN
Washington’s Cole Click had a very respectable freshman season for the Washington High boys soccer team.
The midfielder was among leading scorers for the Blue Jays last season with six goals and three assists.
Maybe then it’s no coincidence Click already is among area leaders this season as a sophomore with nine goals. He also has three assists for Washington (5-5).
“My game has grown by having another year of high school experience,” Click said. “Yes, it was difficult with the restriction of not being able to practice with high school and club, so I had to work more on my own.”
Click has a point in all but one Washington game and has scored in all but two.
His only multi-goal game of the season came Sept. 21 when he scored twice as Washington beat Fox 3-2.
“Though he has become a bit stronger, Cole's incredible work ethic and attention to detail in his training set him apart,” Washington coach Derek Schriewer said. “Even in the simplest of drills, he stands out because of both technique and work rate. He's making better decisions and runs compared to last year. Even as a freshman he was effective and point producing but at times was one-dimensional as he looked to turn the corner a lot. This year he has become an all-around better player from improving at hold-up play, springing teammates with through balls, and scoring from anywhere in the box.”
TEAMS WORK TO PLAY CATCHUP, DEAL WITH POSTSEASON CONCERNS
With the announcement Wednesday that St. Louis County boys soccer teams can play games beginning Monday, a whole new set of worries have cropped up for coaches.
Marquette coach Chris Kenny said the postseason poses a concern because no matter who comes out of Class 4 District 5, the winner will play a sectional game against a St. Charles County team that has played its full season.
“It is a concern, but I think schools are going to do all they can to play,” Kenny said. “(It’s) more of a concern for later as any team that is playing a full season will have a definite advantage.”
Windsor coach Chris Krueger said things are so different this year because of coronavirus concerns.
Lutheran South, Mehlville and Webster Groves are scheduled to be in Class 3 District 3 with the Owls, but worrying about games won’t be the only focus coaches have.
“I have just been trying to concentrate on the day-to-day mentality because of the COVID-19 virus not allowing for us to really look too far ahead,” Krueger said. “Our approach is just focusing on the week ahead of us and trying to control what we can control; so many things can change from now until November.”
Krueger said everyone has to exercise extreme caution because the state association is taking a hardline stance when it comes to the virus and the postseason.
“Jason West from MSHSAA came out today and said that if teams have to quarantine during the playoff time, then their team would have to forfeit their game,” Krueger said. “I would assume this gives you some insight on how MSHSAA is planning on handling the playoffs and the COVID-19 virus.”
QUICK KICKS
• The Hillsboro Tournament runs through Saturday. The event, which features Hillsboro, Perryville, St. Pius X, Seckman, Fredericktown, Washington and Fox will play championship round games Saturday, with the title contest scheduled for 1 p.m.
• The Winfield Classic also ends Saturday. Winfield, Elsberry, Festus and Canton all have games against the other teams in the event.
• At Fort Zumwalt South, the Gibbs brothers continue their onslaught on opposing defenses. Junior midfielder Karson (16 goals, seven assists) leads the area while freshman Ryley (nine, seven) is fifth in the area in scoring.
