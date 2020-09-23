Boys soccer notebook: Priory, John Burroughs face challenging jump into Class 4

“I guess it’s not a total surprise, since both De Smet and CBC are in touching distance from Priory,” Priory coach John Mohrmann said. “Truly, I don’t know what to expect. We graduated most of our starting lineup from last year, and without playing any games, it’s difficult to tell what our team will be like. And I have no idea when we’ll play games this year. Obviously, we know the high quality of the soccer programs at CBC, De Smet, and Marquette. All of these teams have excellent athletes and skilled players, and they’re led by three of the very best coaches in the state. We know it will be a major challenge for our Class 2-sized school, but our players are eager to give it their best shot against the best teams. Fortunately, we have played some of these teams in recent years, and so it won’t be totally unfamiliar.”