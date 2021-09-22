Boys soccer notebook: Solid first month has SLUH optimistic for what's to come

"You reach different levels as you move through your career," Layne said. "Obviously, 100 was a big one a few years back. To get No. 200 is pretty special. It means you've had a lot of talented players and a lot of kids who have really been motivated and worked hard for you."

Several of Layne's players from his 2018 Class 3 state championship team were in the stands for No. 200, which made the evening more meaningful.

"It was really cool to see them there," he said. "In all reality, that's kind of what it's all about, right? You're there to play sports, but in the bigger picture, you're there to create relationships. I think that's something we've done really well here. We've been one big family. It's been a great ride."

Layne, 39, who also led the Bulldogs to the Class 3 state title in 2020, hopes to remain at Fort Zumwalt South for several more years. He has a son in third grade he would like to coach before calling it a career.

"My hope is I get to coach him, and then when he graduates, that will more than likely be my last season," said Layne, a Fort Zumwalt South graduate.

Affton's on fire