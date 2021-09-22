Boys soccer notebook: Solid first month has SLUH optimistic for what's to come

A sizzling start to the boys soccer season is reason for optimism, but St. Louis University High isn't getting carried away just yet.
Fourth-year coach Bob O'Connell's team remains undefeated with the season in its fourth week. SLUH is 7-0-1, with the only blemish being a tie Aug. 31 in its season opener at Marquette.
Since then, the Junior Billikens have reeled off victories against Glendale, Gibault, Webster Groves, Father McGivney, Vianney, CBC and De Smet. The latter three gave SLUH the championship in the CBC Tournament.
"I hope we're not peaking too soon," O'Connell said. "But it's a pretty good group. We can score some goals. Hopefully, we can keep everybody healthy. I wish they would start the state tournament tomorrow."
SLUH's title last week at CBC was laced with drama. After a 2-0 victory over Vianney in the tournament opener Sept. 15, senior forward Johnnie Ferrara scored with 1.4 seconds left to give the Junior Billikens a 3-2 win Sept. 16 over the host Cadets. A 3-2 victory Sept. 18 over De Smet clinched the crown.
"That's a tough week," O'Connell said. "Last year, we won two games (in the tournament), and this year we were fortunate to win all three of the games. It's a good test. You get a good feel of what you need to work on and where you're really at. We played good soccer."
Ferrara's goal came on what O'Connell described as "a scramble."
Everything started with a throw-in by sophomore Gabe Hafner, from about 30 yards out on the left side with 11 seconds remaining. Senior Evan Yalavarthi headed the ball into the box to senior Tyler Van Bree, who found sophomore Grant Locker open from 15 yards away.
Locker's shot was blocked by a CBC defender. The ball landed at the feet of Ferrara, who turned and hit a right-footed shot off CBC senior goalie Sean Stenger and inside the right post.
Bedlam followed.
"I don't know how much later you can score than 1.4 seconds," O'Connell said. "The kids loved it. All the kids went crazy. It was fun to see. (Ferrara) was pretty pumped. He's a neat kid. I was happy for him, for sure."
SLUH was 5-6 during in the COVID-delayed 2020 season, when it dropped its final four games. Still, O'Connell was encouraged by the constitution of his team as it entered this year.
Fleet-footed senior forward Stephen Saladin was among the returning players, and Locker also was coming back after starting as a freshman. Van Bree and Yalavarthi, meanwhile, had played since their sophomore seasons.
Senior Ben Ridgway has filled a void on the back line after not playing regularly as a junior, and O'Connell said sophomore Christian Thro has been "outstanding" at center back after playing previously in the Scott Gallagher club academy program. Sophomore Gabe Hafner and junior Jackson Griffiths-Hill round out the defense that has four shutouts. O'Connell uses three goalies.
"Did I know we would be this dynamic moving forward? No," O'Connell said. "I didn't think we would be this good in the back. Some things, I'm learning and I'm happily surprised with the quality of them. I'm glad to see some of this other stuff play out in a great way for us."
Saladin leads SLUH in scoring with eight goals and three assists, with Locker, a midfielder, right behind with seven goals and four assists. Nine other players have chipped in with goals, including forward Van Bree and midfielder Yalavarthi with three apiece.
"I think our biggest strength is transition," O'Connell said. "When we lose (the ball), we can win it back so quickly. Then we've been able to break people down and get in behind them, and once we've gotten in front of the goal, we've had enough quality to score some goals. We've got four or five kids who can score goals."
Saladin plays wide and is difficult to contain.
"He makes good runs and he's a smart player," O'Connell said. "Every coach we play against will have to worry about where he is and his speed."
O'Connell also noted the Junior Billikens' improvement on preventing restart goals and capitalizing on their own restart chances. Last year, they allowed corner-kick goals in regular-season losses to Lindbergh and De Smet, then fell to Chaminade on a restart in the district tournament.
"That has been a point of emphasis for us," he said. "We weren't good on restarts last year. We've scored just about every game on a restart. It's been a huge part of this. It's so hard to score in the flow of play. A restart is a different animal. We're getting some great serves in there and kids are making plays. (Van Bree) is really dangerous on them."
The road ahead will be challenging for SLUH, which plays Friday and Saturday at the River Region Rumble in Paducah, Ky., against Henry Clay, of Lexington, Ky., and Reitz Memorial, of Evansville, Ind.
Next week, SLUH hosts the eight-team Junior Billiken Classic, with games on tap against O'Fallon on Tuesday, St. Mary's on Thursday and Fort Zumwalt South on Saturday. Other games coming up will be against Quincy Notre Dame, St. Dominic and MICDS, along with Metro Catholic Conference opponents CBC, Chaminade, Vianney and De Smet.
"There are some good teams in (the tournament)," O'Connell said. "All the (coaches) that are in it are good guys and we're all friends. We're just trying to create some good matchups."
Layne reaches 200-win plateau
Fort Zumwalt South coach Jim Layne recorded his 200th career victory at the school Sept. 13, a 5-1 decision over visiting Washington. Layne, in his 12th season with the Bulldogs, is 204-90-4 through Tuesday.
"You reach different levels as you move through your career," Layne said. "Obviously, 100 was a big one a few years back. To get No. 200 is pretty special. It means you've had a lot of talented players and a lot of kids who have really been motivated and worked hard for you."
Several of Layne's players from his 2018 Class 3 state championship team were in the stands for No. 200, which made the evening more meaningful.
"It was really cool to see them there," he said. "In all reality, that's kind of what it's all about, right? You're there to play sports, but in the bigger picture, you're there to create relationships. I think that's something we've done really well here. We've been one big family. It's been a great ride."
Layne, 39, who also led the Bulldogs to the Class 3 state title in 2020, hopes to remain at Fort Zumwalt South for several more years. He has a son in third grade he would like to coach before calling it a career.
"My hope is I get to coach him, and then when he graduates, that will more than likely be my last season," said Layne, a Fort Zumwalt South graduate.
Affton's on fire
The Affton Cougars won for the seventh time in their first eight games Monday, putting together their best performance of the season in a 2-1 victory over Troy Buchanan in the opener of the St. Charles Invitational.
"We've got a pretty good little team this year," Cougars coach John Peifer said. "We're still young. I start six freshmen or sophomores, mainly sophomores, but one freshman. We only have two seniors that start. It's a good group of guys. They're coachable, they work hard and they're scrappers. The last five or six years, I haven't had a lot of that."
Peifer saw glimmers of hope last season when his team finished 6-8 and played a variety of styles. Plus, he saw more grit and determination than he had witnessed in recent seasons.
"We're doing better than I thought we were going to do," Peifer said. "I knew we were going to be pretty strong, but we're actually beating some decent teams now. It looks like we're maybe a little better than I expected. They're jelling together very well and have been kind of like a family."
Affton opened the season with wins over Gateway Science Academy (5-2) and Medicine and Bioscience (8-0). Following their only loss of the season, 3-1 against visiting St. Pius X on Sept. 7, the Cougars have reeled off victories of 3-2 against Brentwood, 9-1 against Hancock, 3-0 against Pacific and 6-4 against Ritenour preceding the decision over Troy.
Senior forward Edi Mahmutovic has provided the bite in the Cougars' attack, registering an area-high 18 goals. Mahmutovic had five goals against Ritenour, four against Medicine and Bioscience, three against Hancock and two against Gateway Science Academy and Troy.
Last season, Mahmutovic teamed with freshman Omar Cilic (team-leading 11 goals) to give the Cougars a dynamic scoring punch. But Cilic, now a sophomore, is playing this year for St. Louis City Academy.
Cilic's departure has made Mahmutovic the principal scorer, with support coming from sophomore forward Jackson Wilburs and freshman midfielder Conner Welte. Wilburs and Welte have four goals apiece. Another midfielder, senior Killian Stewart, leads Affton with six assists, three coming against Hancock.
"Edi is stepping up and picking up the slack," Peifer said. "He's good with the ball and can use both feet. He's got a knack for putting the ball in the net when he gets close. Almost every year that I've had really good teams, I've had a real strong midfielder and a real strong guy up top who could score. That can take a good team to being a great team."
Sophomore Jackson Mandernach has joined Stewart to stabilize the central midfield, which includes Welte and junior Sean LaRose. Affton's four starting backs return from last season: sophomores Bailey Moehlenbrock and Trey White and juniors Justin Abeln and Adam Puzniak. White and Puzniak are in the middle.
Another back, junior Jack Laue, has come off the bench and chipped in with three goals.
"They're a solid bunch back there," Peifer said of his defense in front of sophomore goalkeeper Drew Stephens. "They're really physical and play hard. They've stepped up from last year, and they did a good job last year. They've grown that one year."
SWC showdown
Collinsville outscored host Edwardsville 3-2 on Tuesday in a battle of two of the top three teams in the Southwestern Conference. It was the Kahoks' first win at Edwardsville since a 3-0 decision Sept. 25, 2008.
The Kahoks (7-3-2, 5-1) and Tigers (10-2-2, 4-1) have traded victories against one another in every game since Sept. 16, 2014, including postseason play.