Boys soccer notebook: Summit is sizzling after some slow starts

Now that the Summit boys soccer team has resolved some finishing issues, it is finishing off opponents.

The Falcons were 2-4 after a 2-1 loss Sept. 7 at De Smet. It already was their fourth game in which they had scored one goal or been shut out.

Summit coach Tom Wade wasn’t overly concerned, since all the other ingredients for success were in place. But Wade is feeling much better now that the Falcons have reeled off six consecutive wins, scoring 21 goals in the process.

“The boys are finding their confidence in front of the goal,” Wade said. “We made a few adjustments to how we set up. We’ve really focused on finishing. We understand chances are limited in a game and you have to make the most of them.”

The Falcons’ streak began with a 2-1 decision against St. Dominic on Sept. 13. They’ve followed with wins over Rock Bridge (1-0), Francis Howell (5-0), Parkway South (8-2), Eureka (2-0) and CBC (3-2).

Summit is 1-1 in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool, falling 3-0 to Ladue and defeating Eureka.

“You look back at the Vianney game (a 1-0 loss), the Oakville game (a 2-1 loss), the Ladue game, we dominated possession and moved the ball really well,” Wade said. “We just were having trouble finding the back of the net, which is the point of the game. So we watched film, worked on it in training and talked about (having) more creativity in the attacking third to generate more chances. We wanted to capitalize on those chances, and we’re starting to do it now.”

The early scoring difficulties were exasperated by slow starts to games.

“We were conceding early goals. Now you’re playing uphill,” Wade said. “We’ve shored things up defensively. We work on team defending and getting numbers behind the ball. Our back line of Zoran Sabbert, Sam Laaker and Drew Johnson has been phenomenal.”

Junior midfielder Landon Hoyle has been in the middle of the offensive improvement. Hoyle leads Summit with seven goals and nine assists after contributing six goals and 11 assists as a sophomore.

“Hoyle has been scoring a lot of great goals. He’s a very dynamic player,” Wade said. “But we’ve also been pretty balanced, too, which is important.”

Hoyle received two yellow cards in the game against Eureka, forcing him to be idled against CBC. In his absence, juniors Matt Comesana, Austin Conger and Quincy Thomas scored goals. Conger and junior Tyler Bouckaert are tied for second on the team with four goals apiece.

“Comesana was on for Hoyle and got the first goal to get us going,” Wade said. “Conger, who was a back for us last year, we moved into the 9 (striker). He’s added a lot of pace and energy to the front.”

In looking at the winning streak, Wade said the victory over Rock Bridge was a highlight. It was Summit’s fourth consecutive win against its rival from the west. Hoyle had the only goal on a feed from Bouckaert.

“We were hearing a lot about, oh, they’re the best team in the state. They’re better than SLUH. They’re going to go undefeated. If there’s a team that’s going to go undefeated this year, it’s them,’” Wade said of the Bruins. “It was a great battle. For my boys to take down supposedly the best team in the state, I think that’s a huge confidence builder any time you can do that.”

Wade said his players enjoy matching up against top competition. The second half of the season will feature more of the same, with Summit staring down quality opponents like Kirkwood, Chaminade, Webster Groves, John Burroughs, Lafayette, Lindbergh and Northwest Cedar Hill.

That’s how this season is going for most teams, with parity at such a high level.

“It’s been going on for a few years now, but I think we’re in a golden age for soccer in St. Louis,” Wade said. “In the state, but particularly St. Louis, I think the playing field is level between private and public. A lot of the publics, anybody can beat anybody on any given night. It makes me feel bad for all the kids that choose or don’t have the opportunity to play high school soccer because they’re in an academy program or what have you. They’re missing out on a wonderful opportunity. It’s fun for all these kids that get to battle every night.

“I can’t speak to Class 1 or Class 2, but it doesn’t matter if you’re Class 3 or Class 4. There are so many great teams, great players, great coaches. It’s exciting.”

Eagles taking flight

Another team trending up is the Orchard Farm Eagles, who have outscored foes 30-2 during an eight-game winning streak that has run their record to 9-2 overall and 6-0 in the Gateway Athletic Conference North Division.

The Eagles are doing damage without senior midfielder Bobby Pauly playing at maximum capacity. Pauly, who had 16 goals and 23 assists as a junior, was shut down with a broken leg in the spring and summer. He returned to the lineup, then suffered a groin injury.

Coach Brandon Cox is being careful with the SIU Edwardsville recruit until his injury heals and his fitness level returns. Pauly has just five goals and two assists.

“That’s a byproduct of him being injured,” Cox said of the All-Metro second-team selection last year. “Bobby has seen very limited minutes this year. It’s been a series of things. (Tuesday) night we played Warrenton and he played 20 minutes. We played St. Charles High (Sept. 15) and he played 15 minutes.

“I think he’s going to be healthy again. It’s just a matter of getting fit. He was out six months with the broken leg. I’m not trying to push him hard. His further soccer career is what I try to make sure he’s ready for, so I’m not going to overdo him and reinjure him.”

Despite Pauly being physically compromised, Cox said: “Every game we’ve played, he’s been the best player on the field. He’s an incredible talent. If we get him back, it will obviously be a big boost in the middle of the field.”

Offensively, the Eagles are spreading the wealth among junior AJ Taylor (five goals, four assists), sophomores Damian Hervi (five goals) and Brock Williams (four goals, three assists), junior Yusef Deiab, sophomore Alex Jeffords (three goals, one assist) and senior Sam Jones (one goal, four assists). Taylor was shifted to the forward line from a center-back spot.

“They’re all doing a great job,” Cox said. “They’ve all acclimated to not having Bobby in there and have done a great job moving the ball.”

Orchard Farm lost two of its first three games before the string of victories began with a 2-1 decision over Duchesne. Six of the Eagles’ last seven wins have come via shutout, junior goalie Harry Reineke and a new-look defense has shined.

Junior Caden Tusler has been a key component of the Eagles’ defense. Cox converted Tusler from center forward to center back.

“He is doing really well after always being an offensive-minded player,” Cox said. “That’s one of the changes we had to make. I met zero resistance. He’s been absolutely wonderful. He said, ‘I actually like it. I touch the ball a lot more.’ If I had him up top, he would probably lead us in goals. But it’s kind of a sacrifice you make because you have to defend first.”

Junior Brent Weiss, who was sidelined all of last season with an injury, also has been a rock at center back with Tusler. Wing defenders Mason Campbell, a sophomore, and Myles Murphy, a junior, have stepped in admirably.

Reineke is in his third season on the varsity. He has eight shutouts, 50 saves and a .64 goals-against average. In a 2-1 victory over Parkway North in the Fort Zumwalt Tournament, Reineke saved all three penalty kicks he faced. He saved two more penalty kicks in the next game, a 1-0 loss to St. Charles.

“He’s an incredible goalie,” Cox said.

Orchard Farm is in Class 2 District 3 with O'Fallon Christian, Jennings, Lutheran North, St. Charles, St. Charles West and Westminster. Last year, the Eagles finished 19-4 after a loss in the district semifinals to eventual Class 2 state champion Whitfield.

“We have our hopes high,” Cox said what he hopes will be a drive to the state tournament. “We just keep grinding and playing, and hopefully we’re in the right form when the end of the season hits.”

Illinois playoffs

Althoff, the No. 1-ranked team in the small-school poll, has six regular-season games remaining and soon will be taking aim at the Class 1A state championship in Illinois. The Crusaders (14-1) placed second at state last year.

Coach Skip Birdsong’s team is seeded first in Sub-Sectional B and will play in the Murphysboro Regional that begins Oct. 8 and concludes Oct. 15. Regional winners at Murphysboro, Freeburg, Breese and Roxana will advance to the Althoff Sectional that kicks off Oct. 18.

Father McGivney is seeded first in Sub-Sectional A and will compete in the Roxana Regional. Columbia, seeded second, and Freeburg, seeded third, are expected to battle for the Freeburg Regional title, while host Mater Dei and Breese Central could knock heads in Breese.