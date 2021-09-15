Boys soccer notebook: Teams make new plans with CYC tournament canceled for second successive season

The annual CYC Bob Guelker Tournament, which had been scheduled for Sept. 27 through Oct. 2, will not be played for a second consecutive year.
Participating schools were notified in late July that Soccer Park in Fenton would be unable to guarantee field availability for all the games.
As many as 40 fields could have been unavailable, which would have made it virtually impossible for the tournament to be completed.
There was a possibility the fields would be available, but no assurances to the teams would have been forthcoming until closer to the tournament.
"Due to the increasing SLSG (St. Louis Scott Gallagher) membership, which is now over 4,000 players, and the training space we use for our club at the WWT (World Wide Technology) Soccer Park and Webster University — which uses the WWT Soccer Park for training and home games — we did not have enough space for an outside event during (that) week," Steve Pecher, vice president of facilities at Soccer Park, wrote in an email.
The 2020 tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The loss of the tournament prompted schools to alter their schedules. Francis Howell Central, for example, has scheduled a varsity round-robin tournament that will be played Sept. 27-28 and Sept. 30.
Two games will be played Sept. 27 at Clayton High School: Clayton vs. Liberty at 4:15 p.m., followed by Ladue vs. Francis Howell Central at 6. Sept. 28 games at Francis Howell Central are: Liberty vs. Ladue at 5:30 p.m., then Francis Howell Central vs. Clayton at 7:15. On Sept. 30, also at Francis Howell Central, games are: Ladue vs. Clayton at 5:30 p.m., followed by Francis Howell Central vs. Liberty at 7:15.
Other teams scheduled individual games. Triad picked up non-Mississippi Valley Conference games against visiting Belleville West on Sept. 28, at Columbia on Sept. 30 and against visiting Alton Marquette on Oct. 2.
Triad athletics director Ken Deatherage expressed disappointment that the CYC Tournamnent, a staple in St. Louis, wasn't going to be held.
"That's a tournament we've been involved with for a number of years," Deatherage said. "It's disappointing to not only lose the tournament structure, but just to try to fill those games that we lost in a pinch. But I think everybody was in the same boat and had to do the same thing. We did the best we could. It was, 'Katy bar the door.' "
CYC sports director Dan Fitzgerald said he is hopeful the tournament will return in 2022.
Role reversal
First-year O'Fallon coach Chris Kazmierczak was an assistant under Jim Corsi at Gibault from 2001-06. Now, Corsi is on Kazmierczak's staff after also serving under former Panthers coach Jason Turkington.
Kazmierczak said he enjoys having Corsi on the bench. Corsi, 82, guided Gibault to Illinois Class A state championships in 2005, 2006 and 2007, and Kazmierczak was around for two of them.
Kazmierczak left Gibault for O'Fallon in 2007, coaching the junior varsity squad for 14 seasons. Kazmierczak said there's nothing unusual or uncomfortable about the switch in roles with Corsi.
"Our relationship isn't that way. We're friends. We're equals," Kazmierczak said. "The amount of experience he brings to the coaching staff is huge. We definitely welcome him. He's a great asset."
Kazmierczak met Corsi in 2001. At that point, Corsi was in the middle of a 20-year run at Gibault in which he finished 275-182-32
"We had multiple runs to state," Kazmierczak said. "He definitely encouraged me to continue coaching, because it's just the ultimate. The whole coaching staff is tremendous, but yeah, looking at Jim, he's my guy. He's been in my corner and I've been in his corner. That's kind of how the relationship is. It's definitely comforting, for sure.
"He's a living legend."
Corsi also coached the Gibault girls team for 14 seasons, collecting 132 victories to give him 407 with the Hawks soccer programs.
Oakville trending up
Oakville didn't win the St. Dominic Super Cup last week but is a team to watch as the season begins to hit its stride.
The Tigers opened the week with a 2-2-1 record that includes an impressive 2-0 victory over defending Class 3 state champion Fort Zumwalt South and a 2-2 tie with Class 4 state runner-up St. Dominic.
After the tie against St. Dominic to open the Super Cup, Oakville lost 2-0 to eventual champion Liberty and defeated Fort Zumwalt West 2-0 on goals from seniors Ian Meyer and Danny Nusinovic.
"When you can win, it's always a good thing," third-year Oakville coach Brad Oestreich said. "We did decent. We got some new players in there in some different spots. This a tournament where we always like to do that. We had a good showing from all the players, so it was good."
Oestreich cited the Tigers' difficult schedule in the early going, and it only figures to get more rigorous as they go against Suburban Conference Red Pool opponents like Mehlville, Clayton and Northwest Cedar Hill.
"We've played some good teams — Zumwalt (South) and (Francis) Howell and St. Dominic and Liberty," Oestreich said. "It's early, but it's always good when you come out and show you can play with those teams. At the end of the year, those are the teams you're going to have to beat to get through the playoffs."
Meyer and Nusinovic are two of the Tigers' key players. Nusinovic and junior Zach Pommer have two goals apiece to lead Oakville. Junior goalkeeper Will Beach has two shutouts, one of them shared with sophomore Adin Sijecic. Senior Josh Seyer is a center back who steers a young defense.
"Meyer and Nusinovic are our captains and we're definitely looking to them for leadership," Oestreich said. "They're kind of our backbone."