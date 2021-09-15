Boys soccer notebook: Teams make new plans with CYC tournament canceled for second successive season

Oakville didn't win the St. Dominic Super Cup last week but is a team to watch as the season begins to hit its stride.

The Tigers opened the week with a 2-2-1 record that includes an impressive 2-0 victory over defending Class 3 state champion Fort Zumwalt South and a 2-2 tie with Class 4 state runner-up St. Dominic.

After the tie against St. Dominic to open the Super Cup, Oakville lost 2-0 to eventual champion Liberty and defeated Fort Zumwalt West 2-0 on goals from seniors Ian Meyer and Danny Nusinovic.

"When you can win, it's always a good thing," third-year Oakville coach Brad Oestreich said. "We did decent. We got some new players in there in some different spots. This a tournament where we always like to do that. We had a good showing from all the players, so it was good."

Oestreich cited the Tigers' difficult schedule in the early going, and it only figures to get more rigorous as they go against Suburban Conference Red Pool opponents like Mehlville, Clayton and Northwest Cedar Hill.