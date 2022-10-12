Boys soccer notebook: Westminster gets hot at right time, eyes long postseason run

Westminster boys soccer coach Dan Legters had plenty of concerns entering the season.

How would he replace the 11 seniors who graduated?

Who would provide the leadership?

Most importantly, who was going to put the ball in the back of the net?

Those questions, much to the relief of Legters, have been answered.

The Wildcats (13-4 overall, 4-2 Metro League) are riding a six-game winning streak that includes five one-goal victories, most recently a 1-0 decision Tuesday at Lafayette. Three of their losses came during an eight-day stretch of September games against Lutheran South, John Burroughs and Whitfield.

The recent string of success began Sept. 27 when Westminster erased a 2-0 halftime deficit and defeated Principia 3-2 behind two goals from senior Calvin Van Heest and one from senior Will Warren.

“I don’t want to say I’m surprised, but I kind of am,” Legters said. “There were some guys who had to figure things out from the sidelines last year, and they’re stepping up and contributing. We have a good corps as well that was with us last year, and some of them have been with us the last couple of years. Their leadership on the team has been emblematic.”

The biggest development has been the offensive production. Three players who graduated — Payton Mathews, Legters’ son, Caleb, and Cooper Edgecomb — combined for 31 goals and 33 assists last season as Westminster finished 17-6.

That left junior Caden Collison and senior Tyler Hott as the top returning scorers. Both have contributed, as Collison has five goals and two assists and Hott has four goals and three assists, although he is currently sidelined with an injury. Junior Levi Weik leads a balanced attack with eight goals, and is one of 14 players who have generated at least one goal.

“That’s out of 19 field players,” Legters said. “We’re not dependent on one guy or two guys. We’re getting results up and down the lineup. Yeah, some guys are starting to break away a little bit and making an impact with goals that matter, but the big question was, ‘Can we score goals?’ I think we’re starting to say, ‘Yeah, we can score goals a little bit.’ We can hang with good teams and our defense is consistent enough.”

The Wildcats, who lead the conference with 45 goals, are 8-1 in one-goal games.

“That’s a confidence booster for our guys,” said Legters, who pushes pretty much everyone into the attack. “We’re not scoring bunches of goals, but we’re scoring (enough) goals to give us a chance to win games, especially close games.”

Legters’ biggest decision came in early September when he decided to shift Weik from outside left back to center forward. Weik was solid on the back line, but Legters said the Wildcats had plenty of defensive depth and believed Weik had the aggressive mentality and foot skills to bolster the offense.

“We needed someone up front who would be dangerous and had a high work rate,” Legters said. “Once we put him at center forward, things started falling into place for other personnel, both in the attack and in the midfield. He’s been scoring important goals. He’s starting to inch up and we’re saying he’s our go-to guy. But by trade, he’s a fullback.

“There was a reason why we put him as an outside back. He can defend, but he likes getting forward. I want my outside backs to be able to contribute and go forward and score goals. But he had the requirements (of a forward). He’s speedy, he can dribble well and he has a high motor. He won’t quit; he won’t stop. And he can use both feet pretty well.”

Van Heest, a defender, leads the Wildcats with 10 assists. Junior Alex Ungles, who has helped offset the loss of Weik on defense, scored the game-winner against Lafayette off a corner kick. Collison has been a key all season, and younger players like sophomore midfielder Austin McCarthy and sophomore defender Landon Cassidy have chipped in along with many others on a team that doesn’t rely on one or two stars.

Senior Crawford Hall and junior Quin Lawrence have shared time in goal, with Hall considered No. 1 on the depth chart.

“We have two good goalies we trust in the back and are anchoring our defense,” Legters said. “It doesn’t matter who we put in there. Both of them give the results we need.”

Legters is in his 25th year in the Westminster program, the last 22 as head coach. While there are four games remaining in the regular season, the Wildcats are eyeing the district playoffs. They are in Class 2 District 3 with Jennings, Lutheran North, O'Fallon Christian, Orchard Farm, St. Charles and host St. Charles West.

Legters would like to see what the Wildcats could do if they emerge from the district, something that hasn’t happened since 2014. That year, Westminster fell to Ladue 2-0 in the sectionals.

“We’ve been playing good soccer the last few years, but we just can’t quite get out of our district,” Legters said. “If we could get out of our district, we have a good chance of winning state. It happened last year. Whitfield beat us (and won state). It happened the year before that. MICDS beat us in double-overtime (and won state). We want to win districts, and the next thing is we want to get to the final four and into the championship game. I like where we are right now.”

Freeburg standing tall

Freeburg coach Tyler Krauss won’t soon forget his first season as the Midgets’ coach.

Krauss had expectations to build the program, but things have come together quickly as Freeburg entered Wednesday with a 13-3-1 record and victories in its last nine games.

“One of the things we talked about at the beginning of the year was consistency, showing up with 100% effort, 100% focus — in practice, games, every time we get together,” Krauss said. “We wanted to be dialed in. For the most part, they’ve done an outstanding job of that. They’re working so hard for each other. It’s fun to be a part of.”

Freeburg has had a respectable program for years. Since 2002, the Midgets are 228-183-20. But postseason success is a goal; the school has just one regional title in soccer.

“I feel like Freeburg has had some great teams in the past, but has been plagued with inconsistency — for whatever reason,” said Krauss, a Freeburg graduate. “But these boys have put that consistency together. Whether we’re practicing and regardless of who we’re stepping on the field against, these boys have shown up physically and mentally.”

Two of Freeburg’s losses, and its lone tie, came in three of the first four games of the season against Civic Memorial (a 2-0 loss), Father McGivney (a 3-2 loss) and Waterloo (a 1-1 tie). Since Sept. 7, the Midgets are 12-1, with noteworthy victories coming in the rematch against Father McGivney in addition to Gibault and Mascoutah. During that 13-game stretch, Freeburg has permitted more than one goal in just one game.

“I’m ecstatic,” Krauss said. “Looking at our schedule and talking with the rest of my coaching staff, I don’t think any of the games on our schedule were completely out of reach. But I knew in some of them, we would have to play out of our minds. If we showed up, I knew we would compete. I knew we had the ability to do that. Did I think we were going to do that every single time we stepped on the field? That was a question mark.”

Juniors midfielders Owen Zobrist (20 goals, five assists) and Aidan Parrish (12 goals, eight assist) are the offensive leaders. Twelve other players have scored goals, including five apiece from junior Sam Pfeiffer and sophomore Sam Rauckman.

“That was one thing, early on, that we were lacking,” Krauss said. “In the Metro Cup (Tournament), I thought we played great defensively, but we were really struggling to find our offense. As the season went along, the boys started to play well off each other. They had a little more confidence in their abilities. It’s been fun to watch.”

Krauss calls Zobrist, who had nine goals last season, “a very talented player.”

“I’ve coached Owen since he was in kindergarten, off and on, in club,” Krauss said. “He works extremely hard and he’s got a great shot. He’s not overly fast, but he does a great job changing speed and changing direction. Our boys do a great job finding him when he is open.”

Parrish is Freeburg’s “workhorse,” Krauss said.

“He’s another kid I’ve coached since he was in kindergarten,” he said. “He will do what is necessary for the team to be successful. When you have guys like that, it’s a blessing.”

In goal, junior Lain Krauss, the coach’s son, has seven shutouts, a .83 goals-against average and 115 saves. Junior Neil Thompson, seniors Matt Kicklighter, Carson Ott and Luke Isaacs have provided stability on the defensive line.

Freeburg will face Gibault in the Class 1A Freeburg Regional semifinals Wednesday. The winner will meet Salem or Columbia in the title game at 5 p.m. Friday.