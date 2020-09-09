Boys soccer notebook: Will state tournament remain at Soccer Park?; Seckman, Duchesne off to strong starts

There is a shroud of mystery that goes all the way to the top when it comes to postseason boys soccer in Missouri.

Even with Wednesday’s announcement of continued COVID-19 restrictions in St. Louis County by county executive Dr. Sam Page, the Missouri State High School Activities Association is pressing forward with plans to release class and district assignments no later than Sept. 23.

The state tournament is scheduled to be played Nov. 22-23 at Soccer Park in Fenton, although the county's current coronavirus restrictions would not allow the event to be played there.

MSHSAA communications director Jason West said the organization has a backup plan if games can’t be played at Soccer Park but isn’t ready to divulge any alternate state tournament information.

“We will continue to work on those plans in the background," West said. "(Page’s announcement Wednesday) doesn’t change anything. We’ll have to see what things are like when we get to a drop dead point, but we’re not there yet.