Boys soccer notebook: Will state tournament remain at Soccer Park?; Seckman, Duchesne off to strong starts

There is a shroud of mystery that goes all the way to the top when it comes to postseason boys soccer in Missouri.
Even with Wednesday’s announcement of continued COVID-19 restrictions in St. Louis County by county executive Dr. Sam Page, the Missouri State High School Activities Association is pressing forward with plans to release class and district assignments no later than Sept. 23.
The state tournament is scheduled to be played Nov. 22-23 at Soccer Park in Fenton, although the county's current coronavirus restrictions would not allow the event to be played there.
MSHSAA communications director Jason West said the organization has a backup plan if games can’t be played at Soccer Park but isn’t ready to divulge any alternate state tournament information.
“We will continue to work on those plans in the background," West said. "(Page’s announcement Wednesday) doesn’t change anything. We’ll have to see what things are like when we get to a drop dead point, but we’re not there yet.
"It may not be just the county. There are other factors to consider — the facility and everything like that. We haven’t established a drop dead where we have to know by Tuesday or this Thursday. We’ll continue to talk with the people we need to talk with and figure that out.”
Duchesne coach Pat Turner said there is plenty of need to be flexible with the current state of affairs, some not related to the coronavirus pandemic.
MSHSAA's new alignments could bump up private schools into higher classes than in previous seasons based on success from the last six years.
“We realistically could be anywhere from Class 2 to Class 4 depending on the number of teams that participate in the postseason,” Turner said. “We’re going to play schools of all sizes out here because we feel like that’s the best way to prepare ourselves for what’s to come. We can’t be certain of anything right now, so we’ve got to prepare for everything.”
SECKMAN OFF TO IMPRESSIVE START
Seckman traditionally has been strong out of the gate in recent seasons, but you’d have to go back to 2012 to find a start like the Jaguars are having this year.
In both years, the Jaguars jumped out to a 2-0-2 start.
This time around, wins have come over Fox and Festus while games against North County and Pacific have ended in a draw.
Seckman has had 10 players find their way onto the score sheet in the early going, led by senior forward Caleb Ray’s three goals. Sophomore forward Brady Gossett and junior midfielder Tyler Kuhn have added a pair of goals apiece.
Sophomore Sanel Catic (2-0-2, 1.22 goals against) has played the bulk of the minutes in goal for the Jaguars.
DUCHESNE BREAKS LONG-STANDING FUTILITY STREAKS
Duchesne wiped away a pair of dry spells by opening the season with a pair of wins — 2-0 over St. Louis United on Sept. 1 and 2-1 over Lutheran St. Charles on Sept. 4.
The Pioneers (2-1) won a season opener for the first time since 2013 and won their first two games in a season for the first time since 2010.
“I saw those statistics and I was a little shocked by it because of all the past success they’ve had here,” junior midfielder Danny Parks said. “To do this now is a really good feeling and it gives you a great deal of confidence going into upcoming games. We still have a lot of games ahead, so we’ve got to keep our heads right and keep ourselves positive. Coach Turner has done a great job of keeping us positive.”
Parks and senior midfielder Ryan Hill scored against St. Louis United while Hill and senior forward Anthony Grillo scored against Lutheran St. Charles.
“We switched things up and we didn’t open up in the Zumwalt Classic,” Turner said. “When we’re in that, we’re getting great competition but we’re also playing schools a few class sizes bigger than us. It wasn’t always the prettiest on the scoreboard."
NOWAK’S SCORING FLURRY GETS BORIGA BACK TO LEVEL
Saturday was a big day for Borgia senior forward Jake Nowak.
In a pair of games at Cape Notre Dame, Nowak scored nine goals over the course of play. First, he scored six times in a 7-1 win over Cape Central and he added three in a 5-2 win over Poplar Bluff.
“My teammates were the main reason I was able to do what I did on Saturday,” Nowak said. “They sent me great crosses and through balls, and I did my best to execute on them.”
Nowak had 21 goals and 12 assists during his junior season for Borgia (2-2).
Borgia coach Daniel Strohmeyer said the reason for Nowak’s success is there is never a minute of passivity in his game.
“Jake works hard in practice and in games to be as good as he can be,” Strohmeyer said. “He is a natural goal scorer. He knows where to be, how to beat a defender and can finish hard with both feet. He expects to score every time he gets the ball and does not let up no matter the score. Up five goals or down five goals, Jake brings the same intensity every minute on the field.”
While the wins wipe away a pair of early defeats, Nowak said he feels the team is just finding its groove.
“We are just getting started this year, and I really think that we can make a run in the postseason,” Nowak said. “I am excited for what is yet to come with this team.”
Nowak has been busy with more than soccer at the Franklin County school as he has converted seven extra points and has three kickoffs to his credit for the football team.
