Boys soccer playoffs: Everything up for grabs as contenders try to get hot at right time

Addressing the abundance of parity in boys soccer this season, and the excitement drawn from it, perhaps Summit coach Tom Wade summed it up the best.

“I think we’re in a golden age for soccer in St. Louis,” Wade said Sept. 27. “In the state, but particularly St. Louis, I think the playing field is level between private and public. A lot of the publics, anybody can beat anybody on any given night. … There are so many great teams, great players, great coaches. It’s exciting.”

With that serving as a backdrop, be prepared for a wild ride in Missouri's district playoffs, which begin Saturday in all four classes.

Seldom, if ever, have more teams been so optimistic about their chances of earning a state championship.

How many are in the hunt for the big trophy? It’s difficult, nearly impossible, to hazard a guess. But Webster Groves coach Tim Velten took a free kick at it anyway.

“There’s at least four or five ‘favorites’ in each class,” said Velten, whose Statesmen (15-3-3) are among the state-final contenders in Class 3 District 2. “I’m not too familiar with the lower classes, 1 and 2, but I know there’s some good ball being played down there. And I know (Classes) 3 and 4 have at least five or six favorites, if not more.

“It’s anybody’s ballgame. Throw the records out the window.”

Velten receives no argument from his colleagues.

“There are a handful of team that can win it,” said Fort Zumwalt South coach Jim Layne, whose Bulldogs were Class 3 state champions the last two seasons and in 2018. “I don’t think I would have said that in years past. I think I would have said there could be one or two. This year, it could be five or maybe even more. That same idea filters across other districts as well.

“This tournament is really unpredictable — in any class.”

Nolan Wesche, the coach at Fort Zumwalt East, said the district playoffs and the following two games of the state tournament remind him of the NCAA Tournament. It’s March Madness unfolding in October and November.

“There’s a ton of parity, a ton of good teams, a ton of quality,” said Wesche, whose Lions are seeded first in Class 3 District 4, ahead of No. 2 Fort Zumwalt South. “Most of the district tournaments have two or three teams you could easily see winning it. It makes for a lot of compelling matchups really early in the playoffs rather than really late.

“This is a fun time for soccer. You’ve got to win six games to win the (state) title. It comes down to the team that gets a good draw and gets hot. (Or) one freak moment and you could be out. That’s what makes it so compelling.”

Ladue, competing in Class 3 District 3, opened the season 8-1. The Rams later dropped six of 11, but that did nothing to dampen their spirits or reduce the likelihood of them reaching the Class 3 title game as they did last season when they fell to Fort Zumwalt South 2-1.

“I told my team I wouldn’t be surprised if we lose in the second round of the district and I wouldn’t be surprised if we win state,” Ladue coach David Aronberg said. “That speaks to the parity. There’s hope in the postseason, but there’s also the knowledge that there are so many good teams out there. It’s like dodging landmines.”

Where did the parity come from? Is it a fluke? Will it continue?

Layne believes the arrival of St. Louis City, which will play in Major League Soccer in 2023, has drawn some of the top high school talent into its organization to train and develop. Club programs like Scott Gallagher and Lou Fusz also regularly lure some of the best players, who opt out of competing for their high school teams.

“It’s stripped away what would be the upper-echelon talent,” Layne said. “Because of that, it seems like things at the high school level — when you look at the schools themselves and the groups — they’re a little bit more even than what they typically have been. You haven’t seen a true powerhouse like we’ve seen with certain schools the last decade or longer. Things are a little bit more even, which makes this tournament more unique. It should be really enjoyable when it’s all said and done.”

Gauntlets exist at every turn. Take Class 4 District 2, for example. It could be the most demanding competition of the postseason. Consider these first-round games: (1) De Smet vs. (8) Parkway South; (4) Marquette vs. (5) Eureka; (2) CBC vs. (7) Priory; and (3) Lafayette vs. (6) Kirkwood. Six teams are legitimate contenders, with Parkway South and Kirkwood the only squads under the .500 mark.

It isn’t any easier in Districts 1, 3 and 4 of Class 4.

The top four seeds in District 1 are Lindbergh, Northwest Cedar Hill, Vianney and Oakville, teams that have combined for a 59-24-3 record. Northwest (20-4) won 18 of its first 19 games before losing three of its last five, one of them against Lindbergh.

In District 3, St. Louis University High owns the top seed and has been one of the most consistent teams in the state, followed by surging Chaminade at No. 2, John Burroughs at No. 3 and Francis Howell North at No. 4. John Burroughs eliminated Chaminade and SLUH last season to advance to the final four, eventually placing third.

“Howell North, SLUH, Burroughs and ourselves have all had pretty good seasons,” said Chaminade coach Mike Gauvain, whose 16-7-1 team opens district play against Hazelwood West. “It’s a difficult district. There’s no telling what’s going to happen. You have to be prepared for anything. If you don’t play well, you’re going to get beat. It’s pretty simple. If you make a critical mistake, you’re going to get punished for it. It could end up in the back of your net and that might be all it takes for somebody to knock you out.”

In District 4, the top four seeds are Liberty, Francis Howell, St. Dominic and Francis Howell Central. St. Dominic snapped Chaminade’s 12-match winning streak Monday. Fort Zumwalt North is a quality team that got a No. 5 seed.

De Smet is the most recent team from the Metro Catholic League to win a state championship, accomplishing the feat in Class 4 in 2019. The Spartans and every other MCC member — SLUH, Chaminade, Vianney and CBC — are capable of long runs.

State contenders from out of the area include Kickapoo, defending champion Rockhurst and Rock Bridge.

In Class 3 District 4, Webster Groves and Summit are the top two seeds. The Statesmen defeated visiting Summit 5-1 in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool game Oct. 7. Should each win their first two games, they will meet in the district final Nov. 3 at Summit.

“We’re certainly no exception to the rule,” Velten said. “We can beat anybody, but if we don’t come to play, we can also lose to anybody. We’ve got to be prepared and ready to play. On any given night, anybody can beat anybody. It’s exciting and that’s what makes high school soccer right now so much fun. The competition level and the parity (is high). There’s not one team dominating.”

Fort Zumwalt East, which won the Gateway Athletic Conference Central Division for the first time in school history, could meet Fort Zumwalt South in the district final at Fort Zumwalt South. Wesche, however, is concerned about a possible second-round game against fourth-seeded Holt.

“I rate them as a very good team,” he said. “It wouldn’t surprise me for them to be, at the end of it, the last team standing. They’ve got a lot of quality on their side. Obviously, we like our group and we like (Fort Zumwalt) South’s group. But Holt as a 4 seed is a very dangerous team. They’ve got a ton of quality. That Holt-Lutheran St. Charles is a really good 4-5 game.”

Lutheran St. Charles won the Class 1 state title last year, but was bumped up by the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s “championship” factor.

Clayton and Whitfield also could be factors in Class 3 District 3 along with Ladue. Clayton has won five of its last six, while Whitfield won the Class 2 state championship in 2021 and graduated to Class 3.

Top seeds in Class 2 are Affton in District 1, Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience in District 2 and Westminster and Orchard Farm in District 3. In Class 1, contenders include DuBourg and St. Mary’s in District 1, Brentwood in District 2 and Duchesne and Whitfield in District 3.