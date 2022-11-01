Boys soccer postseason roundup: Defending Class 3 champion Fort Zumwalt South clips Hannibal; Edwardsville falls in super-sectional

The two-time Class 3 state champions inched closer to another.

Senior forward Collin Riley's first-half goal held true as Fort Zumwalt South advanced to the Class 3 District 4 title match.

Fort Zumwalt South (12-13-1) will host Fort Zumwalt East (17-4) for the district crown at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Riley's goal was his team-leading 15th of the season.

The Bulldogs are eyeing their third successive Class 3 title and their fourth in the last five years.

Ladue 2, Clayton 0: Ladue scored once in each half Tuesday in a Class 3 District 3 boys soccer semifinal at Ladue.

Ladue (17-7-1) advanced to play for the District 3 title at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Whitfield (16-3).

Jonah Sampson scored in the 13th minute and Robbie Mabbs scored in the 51st for the Rams.

Ladue, which has won four successive matches, placed second Class 3 last season.

Clayton finished 14-8.

Romeoville 4, Edwardsville 1: Romeoville opened the scoring in the 19th minute and never looked back in a Class 3A super-sectional at Bloomington.

Romeoville advanced to face Elmhurst York in a Class 3A sate semifinal at 5 p.m. Friday at Hoffman Estates High.

Edwardsville senior midfielder Tyler Davus broke up the shutout with a goal in the 73rd minute.

The Tigers finished 17-6-2.

Affton 2, Bayless 1: The Cougars grabbed a 2-0 lead and held off the Bronchos at Bank of Missouri Soccer Complex in Perryville.

Winners of five of its last six matches, Affton (15-6-2) advanced to the Class 2 District 1 championship against Saxony Lutheran (13-9) at 5 p.m. Thursday at Bank of Missouri Soccer Complex. Saxony Lutheran defeated Perryville 2-1 in PKs in the other semifinal.

Kevin Morales and Ahmed Suljagic scored for the Cougars, who lost to St. Mary’s in the District 2 final last season. Drew Stephens made eight saves.

Hilal Safi scored for Bayless (17-7).

Duchesne 5, Canton 0: Five different players scored for the Pioneers in a Class 1 District 3 semifinal at Winfield High.

Duchesne (9-17) advanced to face Winfield (13-11-1) in the District 3 final at 5 p.m. Thursday at Winfield. The Warriors beat STEAM Academy 5-0 in the other semifinal match.

Cole Brockmeyer scored the game-winner for the Pioneers. Nick Hill and Nathan Lehne tallied one goal and one assist each.

Canton finished 6-13-2.

Fort Zumwalt East 3, Holt 2: The Lions secured their fourth win in a row and advanced to the Class 3 District 4 championship.

Fort Zumwalt East (17-4) will take on either two-time defending Class 3 state champion Fort Zumwalt South (12-13-1) for the district title at 6 p.m. Thursday at Zumwalt South. The Bulldogs beat Hannibal 1-0 in the other district semifinal.

The Lions lost to the Bulldogs 2-1 in the district championship last season.

Landon Strasser and Jake Wieczorek scored for Holt (12-11-1). Cooper Hayes picked up an assist.

Westminster 3, St. Charles West 0: Crawford Hall posted an eight-save shutout to help the Wildcats secure a trip to the Class 2 District 3 championship at Steve Stahl Stadium in St. Charles.

The No. 3 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-school rankings, Westminster (17-5) advanced to face Orchard Farm (18-5) for the district title at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Steve Stahl Stadium. Orchard Farm knocked off St. Charles 2-1 in the other district semifinal.

The Wildcats have won 10 of their last 11 matches, including the regular-season finale against St. Charles West.

Hall posted his seventh clean sheet and 10th win of the season. Will Warren, Blake Musielak and Austin McCarthy scored for Westminster. Musielak, Warren and Calvin Van Heest picked up one assist each.

St. Charles West finished 10-14.

Webster Groves 7, Lutheran South 0: The Statesmen moved one step closer to securing their third state championship in the last nine years.

The No. 3 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings, Webster Groves (17-3-3) advanced to the Class 3 District 2 championship against host Summit (17-6) at 6 p.m. Thursday at Summit.

Webster Groves won Class 3 state titles in 2014 and ’15 and placed second in Class 3 in 2018.

Lutheran South finished 13-12.

CBC 3, Kirkwood 2: The Cadets fell behind early and then held off the Pioneers to punch their ticket to the Class 4 District 2 championship.

CBC (14-9) advanced to play either De Smet or Eureka for the district title at 6 p.m. Thursday at Marquette.

JD Brewster, Dominic Bartoni and Evan Hill scored for the Cadets. Brewster, Ryan Rook and Nate Tebeau earned one assist each. George Gaylord and Mick McLaughlin split time in net for CBC with each allowing one goal. Gaylord earned the win.

The Cadets won the Class 4 state championship in 2018.

SLUH 2, Francis Howell North 0: Christopher Lewis recorded his eighth shutout of the season as the Junior Billikens advanced to the Class 4 District 3 championship.

The No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings, SLUH (20-4) will face either Chaminade or John Burroughs at 2 p.m. Saturday at Chaminade for the district championship.

Chaminade and John Burroughs play in the other semifinal Wednesday.

SLUH fell to John Burroughs 1-0 in the district championship last season.

Lucas Hammond and Joseph Olascoaga scored for SLUH. Lewis made one save en route to earning his 11th win of the campaign.

Valley Park 8, Hancock 0: The Hawks made it three in a row against the Tigers this season, and the third win was the most important.

Valley Park (15-7) advanced to the Class 1 District 1 championship against host DuBourg (11-11) at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The Hawks swept the regular-season series against the Tigers by a combined score of 14-0.

Hancock finished 0-19.

Whitfield 3, MICDS 1: A pair of second-half goals padded a halftime lead to help the Warriors advance to the Class 3 District 3 championship.

The No. 2 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-school rankings, Whitfield (16-3) will face host Ladue (17-7-1) for the district title at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Whitfield won the Class 2 state title last season and placed second in Class 1 in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. It won the Class 1 state championship in 2010.

The Warriors have won 16 of their last 17 matches.

MICDS finished 9-12.

Fort Zumwalt North 3, Liberty 1: Patrick Waidmann scored the game-winning goal to send the Panthers to the Class 4 District 4 championship match.

Fort Zumwalt North (18-6) advanced to play either Timberland or host St. Dominic at 6 p.m. Thursday for the district title.

Alex Cameron and Dylan Jackson also scored for the Panthers. Reese Wilson picked up two assists. Kaleb Wilson stopped nine of 10 shots.

Liberty finished 15-5-2. The Eagles won the District 4 title last season.

Summit 4, Parkway West 2: The Falcons extended their winning streak to eight in a row and advanced to the Class 3 District 2 championship.

Summit (17-6) will host Webster Groves (17-3-3) for the district title at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Falcons lost in the Class 3 quarterfinals last season but won the Class 3 state title in 2019 and 2016.