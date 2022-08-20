Boys soccer preseason notebook: Althoff determined to finish the job at state tournament

Expectations haven’t changed for the Althoff boys soccer team.

The Crusaders reached the Class 1A state championship game last season in East Peoria, where they lost 2-1 to Wheaton Academy.

After graduating just four seniors, Althoff again should be a contender. There certainly won’t be a lack of motivation or commitment to the cause.

“We’re optimistic,” said coach Skip Birdsong, whose team finished 24-5-2. “It’s a long season, with injuries and all the other things. You’ve got to get the bounces, late in the year, especially, for those kind of (special) things to happen.”

A popular concept suggest a team that is denied a major accomplishment enters the following season with more hunger and determination to finish the job.

Birdsong isn’t sure about that but said the Crusaders could benefit from their exposure to the state tournament atmosphere.

“It does give them their first look at (that),” Birdsong said. “It’s like, ‘Oh, I get it now. I see why (it’s a big deal).’ I do think it has probably made them a little hungrier. Some of them have been watching the state final the past week and talking about it at practice a little bit. There is some definite hunger for this group, maybe in some other ways that other (teams) didn’t have.”

Birdsong has spent time in workouts making sure the Crusaders aren’t overconfident, that a return to state is “an automatic.”

“That’s the part, as a coach, that I keep reminding them of,” Birdsong said. “You’ve still got to put the work in and things still have to go your way. Soccer is a weird sport. You can dominate a game and hit the post six times and not score, and one trickles in on the other end and there you go.

“It’s about (attention to) the details and focusing on one game at a time. We’re always thinking about the postseason as we go through the year, but we’re most importantly focused on the next game. It’s the little steps along the way. If you’re only focused on the end, you don’t get to enjoy the ride.”

The Crusaders are led by seniors Jake Pollock (21 goals, 19 assists) and Brody Bugger (20 goals, 14 assists). Pollock, who had a goal or an assist in 20 games, was named to the all-state team by the Illinois Soccer Coaches Association.

“Jake is definitely a key piece for us,” Birdsong said.

Seniors Ryan Myatt (seven goals, four assists), Kyle Fitting (11 goals, five assists) and Dylan Ysursa, and juniors Connor Lynd, Aiden Welch (four goals, nine assists), Hank Gomric (seven goals, six assists) and Austin Cole also return. Junior Ryan Connolly replaces the graduated Tyler Tieman (17 shutouts) in goal. Another goalie, junior Andrew Weir, transferred from Mater Dei.

“We’ve got a good, solid group of upperclassmen and some underclassmen sprinkled in, too,” Birdsong said. “This group loves to compete. We’ve got some speed, for sure, and we have some size as well.”

Althoff opens the season at 8 p.m. Monday against Mascoutah. The game is part of the annual Metro Cup Tournament and will be played at Freeburg High. The Crusaders also will play Edwardsville and Columbia in the tournament.

Two in a row for Whitfield?

Whitfield earned its first state championship in 11 years last season as it bagged the Class 2 title with a 4-2 triumph over Perryville at Soccer Park in Fenton.

The Warriors responded dutifully to first-year coach Charlie Noonan as they hammered out victories in their final nine games, outscoring foes 44-10.

Key players return to boost hopes of a repeat. Seniors Nolan Schulte, Tommy Wortham and Drake Thompson are back, as is junior Kaeden Anderson. Schulte had 25 goals, 12 in the postseason, while Wortham finished with 16. Also returning is senior goalie Jude Watkins-Wedel.

Winning back-to-back state championships is a chore in itself, but the Warriors have jumped to Class 3. Just two years ago, they were runners-up in Class 1. Whitfield won Class 1 titles in 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010.

“We’ve got a lot of talent coming back,” Noonan said. “It’s a great group of kids. There’s a lot of experience. Going into any season, you try to take it one step at a time. (But) there is that mindset to go out there, give it a go and see what we can do. The ability is there, without a doubt. The kids are going to have to put a lot of hard work in and buy into the process, just like they did last year.

“I do think success will probably be a lot harder moving classes, but that’s OK. I think the kids are excited for that challenge. There’s a ton of great teams in both Class 1 and Class 2. In Class 3, you run into the same thing, but all these teams probably have more depth than some of the teams in Class 1 and Class 2. Those teams can swallow up some injuries a little bit easier.”

Noonan said Schulte comfortably wears the role of a leader. Clearly, opponents will be aware of his every move on the field, but Schulte has the kind of confidence and swagger that make him difficult to contain for 80 minutes.

“Nolan does all the little things that we ask,” Noonan said. “He’s a true team leader and captain. He’s going to have a target on his back. He plays high-level club soccer and he’s had a lot of success in high school. He’s going to have to understand and know that he’s going to be the guy (opponents) are looking to mark out of the game. He’s used to that to some extent. But this year, he’s going to have to deal with that on a day-to-day, game-to-game basis.”

Krauss calling shots at Freeburg

Freeburg High graduate Tyler Krauss is the new coach at his alma mater.

Krauss, 41, replaces Eugene Neighbors, who was 43-45-3 in four years. The Midgets were 13-10-1 last season.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” said Krauss, who has coached at the club level for eight years and played at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville.

Krauss’ main objectives are to build depth and create a culture of winning. Freeburg began soccer in 2002 — after Krauss graduated — and has had 13 winning seasons, but has captured just one regional title (2017).

“We need to get athletes out for soccer,” said Krauss, who is enthusiastic about a 14-member freshman class. “Freeburg has a ton of great multisport athletes. Even if they don’t have a huge soccer background, it doesn’t mean they can’t be successful on the field. That’s my No. 1 (priority) — to increase numbers.

“Second, just to create a culture of hard work, focus and development of soccer skills. We have to get kids out as freshmen and get them to buy in to what we’re doing. For the most part, soccer is secondary. But we’re real close to breaking through to where it becomes a true passion and their No. 1 sport.”

The Midgets have six seniors, seven juniors and five sophomores on their roster. Junior midfielder Owen Zobrist led the team in goals last season with nine, while junior midfielder Aidan Parrish had five goals and four assists.

Krauss anticipates a defense-first approach for Freeburg, which opens the season against visiting Highland at 6 p.m. Monday in the Metro Cup Tournament.